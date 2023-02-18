All you need to know about the Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying playoffs

Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, women’s rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O’Leary were some of the celebrities at the t launch of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup volunteer programme.

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams.

It is therefore also the first to feature intercontinental playoffs to determine the final qualifiers for the tournament in New Zealand and Australia this July and August.

Ten teams from the game’s six regional confederations have assembled in Auckland and Hamilton this week to chase the final three spots.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the playoffs, which start on Saturday and run until next Thursday.

Who is playing and how did they get here?

Chinese Taipei and Thailand finished as the sixth and seventh-best teams at the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup (other than automatic World Cup qualifiers Australia), losing out to Vietnam in a round-robin playoff for the losing quarterfinalists.

Cameroon and Senegal won the repechage matches as losing quarterfinalists at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, beating Botswana and Tunisia respectively.

Haiti and Panama finished third in their groups at the 2023 Concacaf W Championship.

Paraguay and Chile finished fourth at the 2023 Copa Americá Feminina

Papua New Guinea won the 2023 OFC Nations Cup, beating Fiji in the final.

Portugal finished with the third-best overall qualifying record of the three teams that emerged from Uefa’s nine-team playoff, losing out to Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, who qualified automatically.

How many of these teams have qualified before?

Four – Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

Chinese Taipei made the quarterfinals with one win in 1991, while Cameroon made the round of 16 in 2015 and 2019 – beating New Zealand’s Football Ferns to make it on the latter occasion.

Masashi Hara/Getty Images Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler is the biggest star involved in the Fifa Women’s World Cup playoffs.

When are the matches?

Group A

Cameroon will play Thailand at 7pm on Saturday at Waikato Stadium to determine who plays Portugal there at 7.30pm on Wednesday for a World Cup place.

Group B

Senegal will play Haiti at 2pm on Saturday at North Harbour Stadium to determine who plays Chile there at 2pm on Wednesday for a World Cup place.

Group C

Chinese Taipei will play Paraguay at 2pm on Sunday at Waikato Stadium, while Papua New Guinea will play Panama at 7pm on Sunday at North Harbour Stadium.

The winners of those matches will then play at 2pm on Thursday at Waikato Stadium to determine the final qualifier for the World Cup.

Are there any stars involved?

Two players involved stand out above the rest.

Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler is widely regarded as one of the best stoppers in women’s football. She was honoured as The Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper in 2021 and is finalist again this year, as she was in 2019 and 2010. Endler plays for top French club Lyon, having previously starred for Paris Saint-Germain, and was once a team-mate of Football Fern Olivia Chance at the University of South Florida.

Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay only arrived in Auckland on Thursday after her travel was disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle, but she is set to be key to their hopes of beating Senegal and advancing to a showdown with Chile. The 19-year-old was named the best young player and made the team of the tournament at the Concacaf W Championship last year and is set to join Lyon, the reigning Uefa Women’s Champions League winners, in July.