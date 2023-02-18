Cameroon lose goalkeeper but set up Women's World Cup playoff against Portugal

Cameroon will face Portugal for a place at this year's Fifa Women's World Cup, but have lost their first-choice goalkeeper.

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Cameroon 2 (Gabrielle Onguéné 79’, 82’) Thailand 0. HT: 0-0

Cameroon are one step closer to making a third consecutive appearance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but will need a new goalkeeper for their final qualifier.

They beat Thailand 2-0 on Saturday night at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton to set up a showdown with Portugal at the same venue on Wednesday for a place at this year’s tournament.

But a red card 12 minutes into stoppage time for stopper Ange Bawou means they will need to make at least one change for that match.

Substitute Gabrielle Onguéné had the simplest of tap-ins to put the Indomitable Lionesses in front with just over 10 minutes to play in the first of two qualifying playoffs they had to navigate this month.

Cameroon captain Ajara Nchout won the ball off Thailand defender Panittha Jeeratanapavibul down the right and crossed the ball across the face of goal to give her team-mate an easy finish.

Onguéné then doubled her side’s lead with a composed shot inside the box three minutes later, crushing any hopes Thailand had of making a comeback.

Cameroon were the more dangerous side throughout, though the game was an end-to-end affair at times in the first half.

They will face a tougher test against Portugal, who beat the Football Ferns 5-0 in Hamilton in a friendly on Friday.

Thailand were chasing a second consecutive World Cup appearance and were fortunate the scoreline was still 0-0 at halftime.

In the 41st minute Nchout had the ball poked out from under her feet in the box and Charlene Meyong then hit the crossbar after pouncing on the loose ball.

Thailand’s best chance came when captain Nipawan Panyosuk sent a free kick on the edge of the box just wide to the left on the hour mark.

The video assistant referee was called upon before Bawou was sent off for colliding with an opponent as she came out of her area to claim the ball and a total of 24 minutes of stoppage time ended up being played as a result.

The big moment

This match grew tense as it entered the final 20 minutes of normal time with the scores still deadlocked, but there was a strong sense Cameroon would be the team to make a breakthrough and it finally came in the 79th minute.

The big picture

Cameroon crushed New Zealand hearts at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, beating the Football Ferns 2-1 to advance to the round of 16 in a match that was there for the taking. They are now 90 minutes away from returning to New Zealand for this year’s tournament in July, but they now have to get past a Portuguese team flying high after Friday’s emphatic win and won’t have their first-choice goalkeeper.