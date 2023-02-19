Paraguay rally from 2-0 down to beat Chinese Taipei in shootout in Women's World Cup qualifier

Chinese Taipei captain Li-Chin Lai gets a shot on goal against Paraguay during their World Cup qualifying playoff on Sunday.

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Paraguay 2 (Dulce María Quintana 80’, Lice Chamorro 81’) Chinese Taipei 2 (Lai Li-Chin 21’, Su Sin-Yun 75’) HT: 1-0, FT: 2-2, ET: 2-2. Paraguay won 4-2 on penalties.

Paraguay are one victory away from a first trip to the Fifa Women’s World Cup after overcoming Chinese Taipei on penalties in a drama-filled contest.

The South American side rallied from 2-0 down in Sunday’s World Cup qualifying playoff in Hamilton, scoring two late goals. They also survived a penalty miss from Chinese Taipei’s Hsin-Hsuan Pao late in extra time.

Paraguay prevailed 4-2 on penalties with goalkeeper Alicia Bobadilla, who had collapsed to the ground in extra time with a right hand injury, saving an attempt and another hitting the post.

They had to finish the match with 10 players with captain Hilda Riveros leaving the field injured and Paraguay having used their six substitutions.

Paraguay must quickly turn their attention to Thursday’s final qualifier at Waikato Stadium against the winner of Sunday’s late match (7pm start) between Papua New Guinea and Panama.

After a 120-minute plus extra-time epic and shootout, they will need to assess the injuries in their camp and back up with a first-time spot at the World Cup the prize.

Paraguay had been 12 minutes away from automatically booking their place at the World Cup through the Copa America tournament in July.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Paraguay’s Lice Chamorro celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

They led Argentina 1-0 in the third-fourth playoff match (with the victor advancing to the World Cup), but conceded three late goals to lose 3-1.

Chinese Taipei were left to wonder what might have been after Su Sin-Yun gave them a 2-0 lead after 75 minutes.

Halftime substitute Lice Chamorro helped Paraguay fight their way back, setting up the first goal for Dulce María Quintana, then scoring herself a minute later.

Chinese Taipei could have made amends for coughing up that lead late in extra time, but Hsin-Hsuan Pao sent her attempt over the bar.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Paraguay’s Dulce Quintana races away after scoring her side’s opening goal against Chinese Taipei.

She was involved in more drama in the shootout, missing again, but the kick was ordered to be retaken after Bobadilla moved off her line early. Pao was unsuccessful again with the retake with Bobadilla keeping out the attempt – her third penalty miss of the match.

Earlier, Chinese Taipei's experienced captain Lai Li-Chin had turned in a starring role, scoring the opening goal and setting up the second.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Chinese Taipei captain Li-Chin Lai scored the opening goal of the game against Paraguay, but her side would eventually lose in a shootout.

Li-Chin opened the scoring with a pinpoint volley, benefiting from a well directed cross from Yen Ping Chen.

In the second half, her free kick hit the upright, but Su Sin-Yun was on hand to tap the rebound into the empty net.

Chinese Taipei had been attempting to qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years since competing at the first event in China in 1991 – where they made the quarterfinals.

The big moment

There were plenty in this match, but none were bigger than Bobadilla’s save in the shootout to deny Hsin-Hsuan Pao after her first kick, which was also saved, had to be retaken. Chamorro, who scored the equaliser in regulation, then stepped up to score and put Paraguay within a win of their first Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The big picture

Paraguay move on to face the winner of Sunday's late game between Papua New Guinea and Panama back at Waikato Stadium on Thursday. Win that and they’ll book their ticket to the World Cup for the first time.