Football Ferns have goal ruled out in 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Hamilton

The Football Ferns gifted Argentina an early goal at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Monday night.

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Argentina 2 (Mariana Larroquette 17’, Aldana Cometti 90’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Crowd: 3622

The Football Ferns have suffered another disappointing defeat on the road to the Women’s World Cup after their stand-in skipper was denied an emotional goal in her hometown by a marginal offside call.

New Zealand’s winless run extended to seven games after Argentina pounced on an early defensive mistake and scored off a late corner to hand the higher ranked Football Ferns a 2-0 defeat at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Monday.

Jitka Klimková’s team were more competitive than they were in their embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Portugal at the same venue last Friday, creating a couple of clear goal-scoring chances. They even had a goal ruled out for offside.

However, despite being ranked five places higher than the South Americans in Fifa’s World Rankings, the Football Ferns were unable to produce a much-needed bounce-back win and were out-shot 17 to 5 as Argentina started and finished stronger to reverse the result from their previous encounter in 2019.

Striker Mariana Larroquette gave Argentina an early lead after seizing on a mistake from experienced centre-back Katie Bowen in the 17th minute.

Bowen tried to shield the ball away from the striker following a wonderful chip over the defence, but as she went to clear it, Larroquette tackled the ball out from underneath her and managed to poke it past goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

Aldana Cometti sealed Argentina's first win over the Football Ferns in three meetings with a thumping header off a corner in the 90th minute following a succession of corners at the end of the match.

Klimková made five changes to her starting XI following their heavy defeat to Portugal, two of them forced with captain Ali Riley and CJ Bott ruled out with minor injuries.

After trialling a back five against Portugal without success, she reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with left-sided midfielder Olivia Chance leading the team in her hometown in Riley’s absence.

Jeremy Ward/PHOTOSPORT Argentina striker Mariana Larroquette and Football Ferns defender Katie Bowen fight for the ball.

Chance had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes into the second half, but she was ruled offside, a decision backed up by the video assistant referee, after straying what must have been millimetres ahead of the last defender as she connected to Grace Jale’s early cross.

The Football Ferns’ next best goal-scoring chance also fell to Chance, but her side-footed shot off her weaker right foot was blocked by the legs of goalkeeper Vanina Correa late in the first half.

Betsy Hassett squeezed out of a tight space and burst down the left wing, beating three defenders. Hassett crossed the ball to Hannah Wilkinson who laid the ball off for Chance, but she was unable to beat the goalkeeper from near the penalty spot.

Continuing the hometown theme, Hamilton-born Wellington Phoenix left-back Michaela Foster, the daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster, was handed her international debut midway through the second half at the same venue where her dad used to play rugby for Waikato.

The two teams meet again at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Thursday.

The big moment

The Football Ferns thought they found a way back into the game early in the second half when Chance slotted the ball past Argentina’s goalkeeper but the celebrations were brought to a halt when the assistant referee raised her flag.

Best on pitch

The technically gifted Yamila Rodriquez caught the eye for Argentina, beating right-back Grace Neville with a nutmeg to create an early chance for the visitors before setting up the second goal with her excellent set-piece delivery. Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett put in a solid shift in a losing effort. She, too, was the architect of a great goalscoring opportunity, dribbling clear of three defenders.

The big picture

The Football Ferns have now gone seven games without a win, and have lost their last four without scoring a single goal. Optimism that they can create history at the World Cup by picking up their first win and getting out of the group is fading fast.

