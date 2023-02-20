Captain Ali Riley in doubt as Football Ferns look to bounce back against Argentina

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley on the ball during their loss to Portugal on Friday. She is in doubt as they look to bounce back against Argentina on Monday.

International friendly: Football Ferns v Argentina

Where: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton; When: Monday, 7pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The Football Ferns might not have their captain available as they try to bounce back from their horror loss to Portugal.

Ali Riley had her right thigh strapped as they trained at lunchtime on Sunday and is in doubt for Monday’s match against Argentina at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

She was visibly limping and didn’t take part in drills during the part of the session journalists were allowed to watch.

Coach Jitka Klimková said afterwards that the left back had suffered the injury that morning and that a final decision on her involvement was yet to be made.

“We are saving her as much as possible. We have some concerns and we’ll see how she responds and how everything develops.

“We know Riley’s coming back from a long-term injury, so we are triple cautious about her body.”

If Riley isn’t fit to play – and it sounds like she won’t be risked – it would increase the chances of Wellington Phoenix left back Michaela Foster making her Ferns debut in her hometown.

Liz Anton replaced Riley on Friday, where the Ferns went down 5-0 while playing with a new system that pushed Riley and CJ Bott higher up the flanks in wingback roles.

But while Klimková confirmed her plan had been for Anton to be a like-for-like replacement, she ended up playing at left centre back, with Katie Bowen taking on the more attacking role.

If the Ferns’ stick with their new system, Foster would be the best fit at left wingback, though it would be a rapid progression, as she only came into the squad as a replacement training partner last Sunday, before being promoted to a full member on Thursday.

If they revert to their old way of playing, with a back four, and Riley is out, Anton could get the nod instead.

Either way, there is unlikely to be a repeat outing on the left edge for Bowen, who is at her best these days as a central defender in international football.

The Ferns’ five-goal loss to Portugal was their worst defeat since they were beaten 5-0 by Mexico in early 2011, with their only defeats by that kind of margin in the intervening years coming against the perennial powerhouse that is the United States.

Klimková said she had spent plenty of time reflecting on her decisions in the 36 hours since the final whistle, including the move to introduce a new system five months out from a home Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“It’s not an easy task. We kept our principles – we haven't changed the way we play. We just changed formation. But we probably needed a little bit more time to be more successful.”

So does that mean they’ll change back on Monday, where they key area they must improve in is putting more pressure on their opponents when they’re out of possession?

“We’ll see. The goal is really to find a way to win. If we need to adjust, then we need to adjust.”

The world No 24 Ferns are treating their three matches this month as a mini World Cup and a dress rehearsal for what they’ll face in July, when they will play No 12 Norway in Auckland, No 53 Philippines in Wellington and No 21 Switzerland in Dunedin in the space of 10 days.

They are chasing a first World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages, and if they lose their first match then as they did this month, they will likely need back-to-back wins to achieve the latter goal.

In this case, that means toppling world No 29 Argentina, who will also play their group matches in New Zealand later this year, against Italy, South Africa and Sweden.

While Ali Riley’s involvement is in doubt, there was a more positive outlook for Indiah-Paige Riley, who has trained the last two days, but was still working separately at the start of training on Sunday.

Klimková said the forward was “progressing” and “feeling better,” but Thursday’s second match against Argentina at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland might be a more likely setting for her return.