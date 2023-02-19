'Girls just want to have fun': Cyndi Lauper sets tone for crucial Football Ferns training

Sunday’s Football Ferns training wasn’t quite the most important they’ve ever had.

They’ve been to five World Cups, after all, as well as four Olympic Games, where they’ve had to prepare for several must-win matches.

But after losing 5-0 to Portugal at Waikato Stadium on Friday – their worst defeat in a dozen years – they desperately need a win when they face Argentina on Monday at the same venue.

There were plenty of sad faces after the final whistle of their first match in Hamilton, but midfielder Olivia Chance said they would have “a fun 48 hours” as they prepared to bounce back.

That feeling was reinforced when Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 cover of Girls Just Want to Have Fun was blasted around Porritt Stadium just after 11am, as the Ferns warmed up for their only proper training before Monday's match.

In July and August, New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup with Australia, and the Ferns will be chasing a first World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages.

If they don’t win on Monday, or on Thursday when they meet Argentina again at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, those goals will feel even further away than they do in the wake of their loss to Portugal.

Music was playing as the Ferns got ready in the changing rooms under the grandstand next to Porritt Stadium’s athletics track, but it stopped for the first time at 11.10am as they huddled up to hear from coach Jitka Klimková.

Much of what she said wasn’t audible from the media viewing area, some 20 metres away, but when she raised her voice at the end, the message was clear.

“This is the one session we have before we go on the field tomorrow, so we need to get the job done. We need to win the game.

“Let’s train like this is your preparation for your second game at the World Cup.”

That was when someone pressed play on Lauper’s hit – a song that almost always creates the kind of feelings described in its title.

FIFA The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

Once NZ Football’s new sports scientist Angad Marwah had finished taking the team through their warmups, the music stopped and they moved to the far side of the pitch, splitting into three groups.

One was wearing black bibs, one was wearing orange bibs, and one was wearing no bibs and they started to go through some short passing drills, under increasing amounts of pressure.

Klimková, her right-hand woman Keri Sarver and fellow assistant Michael Mayne were running the show.

For the latter, the only Kiwi in the trio, this week has been a homecoming – he once played at Porritt Stadium with Hamilton Wanderers and has his name on the honours board in their clubrooms, but has more recently been associated with Melville United, their fierce rivals from the other side of the Waikato River.

Goalkeeping coach Duncan Reed was working with Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff and Brianna Edwards at the western end of the pitch, which was surrounded by black screens to keep out prying eyes.

Working by herself was Indiah-Paige Riley, who is recovering from a minor injury. Playing no part was Rebekah Stott, out with a hamstring niggle.

Jogging on her own on the near side of the field was Annalie Longo, who has joined up with the squad this week to continue her rehab as she recovers from the serious knee injury she suffered last September.

At 11.35am, communications manager Tris Cotteril made his way over to the media pen and told the sole occupant the open part of the session was over and that it was time to head inside. Whatever else the Ferns worked on will remain a secret and the fruits will be seen – or not – on Monday. If they indeed had fun, hopefully there will be more to follow in the form of a win.

Klimková and striker Hannah Wilkinson spoke to Stuff afterwards, the latter clearly relishing her first matches at home with the Ferns in almost eight years.

There are two current Ferns who have roots in Hamilton – midfielder Olivia Chance, who first made a name for herself at Claudelands Rovers, the city’s third prominent club, and Michaela Foster, a former Wanderers player who is hoping for a hometown debut on Monday.

Klimková said the past week had been special for them and assistant Mayne: “We really celebrate those moments when members of our family are coming home”.

As for who was behind the music choices? Wilkinson pointed to defenders Katie Bowen and Claudia Bunge, but said they all had pretty similar tastes: “As long as it’s loud”.