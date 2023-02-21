Michaela Foster makes Football Ferns debut at stadium 'that always felt like home'

The Football Ferns gifted Argentina an early goal at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Monday night.

Michaela Foster’s dreams of making the Football Ferns squad for their home Fifa Women’s World Cup have quickly become a lot more realistic, after the stars aligned for her to make a timely debut.

The Wellington Phoenix fullback received her first senior international cap in Hamilton on Monday night, less than two weeks after she initially missed out on a place in Jitka Klimková’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Portugal and Argentina.

Making the occasion extra special was the fact that she got to earn her first cap at Waikato Stadium, a venue that has “always felt like home”.

Michaela Foster made her Football Ferns debut in their loss to Argentina at Waikato Stadium on Monday night.

“I know not many people, if any, get to debut in their hometown, so I'll definitely remember this for a long time.”

While the Ferns lost to Argentina on Monday, Foster received a warm welcome when she took the field in the 62nd minute and her touches were greeted with the loudest cheers of the night.

The locals in the 3600-strong crowd knew they were watching one of their own charge up and down the left flank, writing her own chapter on a field her father once starred on as a Waikato rugby player.

Foster said afterwards that while she couldn’t pinpoint her first memory of Waikato Stadium, she knew it would have involved watching her dad, All Blacks coach Ian Foster, take charge of the Chiefs, his playing days having ended in 1998, the year before she was born.

“I always called it Ian Foster Stadium, so I'll have to take that name from him now,” she joked.

“It's always been a special stadium and it's always felt like home, so I couldn't believe I got the callup to come and be a part of this team in Hamilton.”

Only six other active Ferns have been fortunate enough to debut on New Zealand soil and until last month, there were only two – Rebekah Stott who did so in 2012 and Hannah Wilkinson who did so in 2010.

Klimková said Foster, a former age-group international captain, had earned her debut with her work in training and was full of praise for the way she got involved from left back.

“We believed when she stepped on the field that she would help us to keep the ball better and I loved her attacking runs and her overlapping runs with Liv Chance.

“I think those are the positives for our future.”

Foster said her coach's instructions as she came on to replace Liz Anton in the 62nd minute were simple: “Enjoy it”.

“She just said go out there and soak it up, especially on your home pitch.”

Foster's debut came on the back of a strong showing in her first season in A-League Women with the Phoenix, which prompted her club coach, Natalie Lawrence, to say a callup "had to happen soon".

She was initially called in to the squad only as a training partner last weekend, when Phoenix team-mate Grace Wisnewski withdrew. A promotion to the full squad then followed when centre back Rebekah Stott was ruled out with a hamstring injury last Thursday.

After losing 5-0 to Portugal on Friday and 2-0 to Argentina on Monday, the Ferns have one more chance to get a win this month when they face Argentina again on Thursday, with the start of their World Cup campaign at Eden Park on July 20 drawing ever closer.

Their usual left back and captain, Ali Riley, missed Monday’s match with a thigh injury and is in doubt to feature on Thursday at North Harbour Stadium, which means one of Anton or Foster is likely to start.

After that, Foster is due back at that venue on Sunday as the Phoenix’s season continues against Sydney FC – and after getting her first taste of senior international action, she will have more motivation than ever before as she chases a place in the 23-strong World Cup squad.

“Now that I've been in this environment, I definitely want more of it.

“Once we go back to our club environments, I’ve just got to keep working and pushing for it.”

