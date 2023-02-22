Indiah-Paige Riley set to return for Football Ferns as they face Argentina again

Indiah-Paige Riley is set to be available for the first time this international window when the Football Ferns play Argentina in Auckland on Thursday.

International friendly: Football Ferns v Argentina

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland; When: Thursday 7pm

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland; When: Thursday 7pm

NZ FOOTBALL Football Ferns coach has urged her side to be smarter with and without the ball in their rematch with Argentina

Indiah-Paige Riley is set to be available for selection for the Football Ferns as they take on Argentina on Thursday night, after completing her return-to-play programme following a concussion.

The Brisbane Roar forward collided with Ferns team-mate and Melbourne Victory defender Claudia Bunge when they met in A-League Women last Saturday and as a result, she was unavailable for New Zealand’s losses to Portugal and Argentina in Hamilton.

Riley resumed contract training on Wednesday morning at Olympic Park in Auckland, which means she should be available off the bench as the Ferns take on Argentina at North Harbour Stadium.

Klimková could have swapped her out for another player, such as promising Wellington Phoenix forward Milly Clegg, but decided to stick with her in the hope she could ultimately play some part on Thursday.

“The plan was changing during the whole tournament, but I'm glad she might be available,” Klimková said.

“We have to assess her in the evening again before we make the final decision, but it's looking very promising and she was competing and she was playing and she felt well after the training.

“If [Wednesday night’s assessment] goes the same way then she will be ready to play tomorrow.”

Riley has been one of the Ferns’ more influential attackers since her debut against Mexico last September and her presence, if confirmed, would provide Klimková with another option as she tries to get her side firing in attack.

The Ferns haven’t scored in either of their matches this month and have gone more than 400 minutes without a goal since Olivia Chance’s early strike in the second of two matches against South Korea in Christchurch in November, which ended up a 1-1 draw.

Bunge came off better from her collision with Riley last weekend and wasn’t diagnosed with concussion, but has been closely monitored by the Ferns staff so far and has only played 45 minutes – the first half of the loss to Portugal.

She lined up in a mock back four during one of the training drills the media were allowed to watch on Wednesday, taking the place occupied by Meikayla Moore in the starting defensive unit against Argentina on Monday, alongside Katie Bowen, Liz Anton and Grace Neville.

Captain and left back Ali Riley did some jogging away from her team-mates as she recovers from a thigh injury and with Anton doing well as the starting left back and Michaela Foster impressing off the bench in that position on Monday, there appears to be no need to rush her into action.

Right back CJ Bott has returned to England and her club, Leicester City, as a result of the calf injury that ruled her out of Monday’s match.

