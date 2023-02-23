Football Ferns return to scene of last win on New Zealand soil for Argentina rematch

Football Ferns coach has urged her side to be smarter with and without the ball in their rematch with Argentina

International friendly: Football Ferns v Argentina

Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland; When: Thursday 7pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The Football Ferns have one last chance to get a much-needed win on the board this month when they take on Argentina for the second time in three days on Thursday night.

Monday night’s match in Hamilton ended 2-0 in the South Americans’ favour, but there was enough of a response by the Ferns following Friday’s 5-0 loss to Portugal to suggest they are capable of getting a different result when the two teams shift to Auckland.

North Harbour Stadium in Albany is the venue for Thursday’s meeting and it was at the teal-seated stadium that New Zealand last won a home women’s football international – against China in June 2012 on the eve of the London Olympics.

In the 11 years since then, they have played a total of 11 games on home soil, drawing four – including one against South Korea last November – and losing seven – including their last four.

Ending that home winless streak on Thursday would be massive for the Ferns, five months out from a home Fifa Women’s World Cup, but they will likely be without right back CJ Bott and left back and captain Ali Riley as they try to do so.

The next time they play on home soil, they will know their World Cup squad and their opening match against Norway at Eden Park on July 20 will be roughly a week away.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Gabi Rennie of New Zealand and Yamila Rodriguez of Argentina compete during Monday’s match in Hamilton.

In April, they are due to head to Europe for friendlies, and players are then set to come into camp in Auckland throughout May and June, as their club seasons end.

Two more matches are set to follow at home in the July international window, on the eve of the World Cup, though one of those will likely be played behind closed doors.

There are just over five weeks between Thursday and the next time the Ferns come together on April 3, and while there will be plenty for them to ponder in that time regardless of what happens, a win would allow some happy thoughts to enter the mix.

It was put to Ferns coach Jitka Klimková on Wednesday that after Monday’s defeat she had seemed as angry and emotional as she had ever been during her 18 months in charge, where she has overseen three wins, three draws and 14 losses.

“I wouldn’t say I was angry,” Klimková replied.

“It was more about really looking for the solutions, what we need to fix, because it didn't work and if something doesn't work, it's always emotional.

“We are looking for things to change and we said it clearly after the game – this is not good enough and we need to make changes in our behaviours on the field and off the field to make things happen.

“We have a good opportunity tomorrow to prove it and that's how we approach this game.

“We still have one game to go and we really have to get better in this game.”