Melchie Dumornay stars as Haiti beat Chile for place at Fifa Women's World Cup

Two goals from Melchie Dumornay helped Haiti get past Chile in their qualifying playoff at North Harbour Stadium.

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: Haiti 2 (Melchie Dumornay 45’+1, 90’+8) Chile 1 (Maria Jose Rojas 90’+11). HT: 1-0

Haiti will play in their first Fifa Women’s World Cup later this year, after their star midfielder scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Chile in Wednesday’s qualifying playoff in Auckland.

Melchie Dumornay gave her side the lead when she finished past Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler – her future team-mate at Lyon in France – from an acute angle in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Her shot proved to be the only one Haiti put on target during the first 87 minutes of action at North Harbour Stadium, a period where Chile only managed one themselves.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Melchie Dumornay of Haiti celebrates her first goal against Chile.

The 87th minute was when Haiti won a penalty and had a chance to put the game on ice, heading into what turned out to be a thrilling 15 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Captain Nerilia Mondesir won the spot kick when her shirt was pulled back, but her shot low and to the left was saved by Endler, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers active in women’s football.

She and Dumornay will have plenty to discuss when the Haitian prodigy rocks up for pre-season training at her new club, having first had the chance to test herself on the game’s biggest stage.

Dumornay eventually added a second goal eight minutes into stoppage time, four minutes after Chile’s Yessenia Lopez rattled the crossbar with a shot from outside the box.

Chile did pull one goal back through Maria Jose Rojas in the 11th minute of stoppage time, but couldn’t find an equaliser.

The big moment

There weren’t a lot of chances in this match and Haiti were going to have to be at their best to get past Endler. Dumornay’s first strike was evidence of her massive potential, as she managed to beat Endler and pick out the top corner from a challenging angle.

The big picture

Haiti have qualified for their first Women’s World Cup and will play England, Denmark and China in Australia during the tournament in July and August. Portugal and Cameroon play for the 31st World Cup place at 7.30pm on Wednesday in Hamilton, with Panama and Paraguay playing for the 32nd at Waikato Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

