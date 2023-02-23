Panama beat Paraguay 1-0 with late header in Hamilton to qualify for Fifa Women's World Cup

Panama are the last team to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup after beating Paraguay in the final playoff in Hamilton.

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Panama 1 (Lineth Cedeño 75’) Paraguay 0. HT: 0-0.

Lineth Cedeño’s header late in the second half was enough for Panama to beat 1-0 Paraguay and qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup for the first time.

The Central American team were deserving of their victory in Thursday’s qualifying playoff in Hamilton that is the greatest result in their history.

They beat Papua New Guinea 2-0 to earn the right to face Paraguay, who overcame Chinese Taipei in the other qualifying semifinal on penalties, and Las Canaleras held on with their one-goal lead in a tense finish in front of 476 fans at Waikato Stadium.

Martin Hunter / Photosport Panama celebrating their historic win against Paraguay in Hamilton.

The South Americans hardly troubled Panama’s defence despite trailing with 15 minutes left and couldn’t find an equaliser in five minutes of stoppage time.

Neither side had previously qualified for the World Cup. It was Panama who made history in Hamilton and were delirious with joy once the final whistle was blasted. Paraguay’s players were devastated.

Their contest for the 32nd spot in this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand was cagey and lacked quality.

MARTIN HUNTER/PHOTOSPORT Paraguay and Panama were battling for the last place at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The first half was awfully scrappy in such an important fixture for both nations, as was the second.

Too often, players were theatrically shrieking for decisions, seemingly frustrated by their team’s struggle to gain control.

Riley Tanner nearly gave Panama an early lead but fired over while Paraguay’s Lice Chamorro missed the target with a free header, but there were few chances before half-time.

The highlight of a dour first half was Panama captain Marta Cox’s yellow card for inadvertently booting the ball at a Paraguay defender.

After the break, Panama wasted good opportunities from free-kicks deep in Paraguay’s half but were the more likely side to break the deadlock.

The big moment

A long, booming free-kick in the 75th minute landed on the unmarked Cedeño’s head for the only goal.

She guided the ball home, threw her shirt in the air, started a little dance, and most of Panama’s bench sprinted down the line to celebrate with her.

The second-half substitute, mobbed by her team-mates, was booked for removing her shirt but didn’t care.

The big picture

Panama are the last team to qualify for the World Cup after the playoff tournament in New Zealand.

Their prize is a place in group F with France, Brazil and Jamaica. They will be based in Australia.

Watch coverage of the Football Ferns v Argentina and the Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualification Play-off Tournament live on Sky Sport or stream on Sky Sport Now.