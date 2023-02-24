'Whoever scores the most is going to start': Football Ferns' search for goals goes on

The Football Ferns took just 19 shots in their three matches this month – these were the best chances they created.

Eight different players took turns in attacking roles for the Football Ferns this month.

But only three of them fired a shot at any point in the 270 minutes of action against Portugal and Argentina in Hamilton and Auckland.

After a 5-0 loss to the Portuguese and 2-0 and 1-0 losses to the South Americans, the Ferns have been left with plenty of work to do, five months out from a Fifa Women's World Cup on home soil.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Hannah Wilkinson had six shots for the Football Ferns against Portugal and Argentina this month, but failed to convert any of them.

And there is no area of their game more under the microscope and in the spotlight than their attack.

Because if they're going to achieve their goals of a first World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages, they need to score.

And if they’re going to score, they need to create and take shots.

In their 21 matches under coach Jitka Klimková, the Ferns have had an average of five shots per match and put two on target.

They've never had more than three shots on target in one match and they've only taken more than six shots on four occasions.

Against Portugal last Friday, they took six and forced three saves.

Against Argentina they took five and forced two on Monday, then took eight and forced two on Thursday – matching their second-most prolific outing under their current coach.

While some of them only barely deserve to be called shots, that makes for a total of 19 in 270 minutes – as many as a good team would hope to have in 90.

Left-sided midfielder Olivia Chance had seven of those shots, even though she missed the second match against Argentina as she had returned to her club.

In each of the Ferns’ first two matches this month, Chance had golden opportunities to score in the middle of the box, but on both occasions she sent the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

Striker Hannah Wilkinson had six shots, including the best chance of them all, the one she sent wide from right in front just before halftime against Argentina in Auckland.

Five of the other six went to defenders either leaping for headers at corners or trying their luck from distance.

That meant the other five players used in attacking roles this month mustered just one shot between them – a follow-up effort by Grace Jale after Chance's big chance in the first loss to Argentina, which she sent cannoning into her team-mate's back.

Gabi Rennie did have a goal (and therefore a shot) ruled out for offside (as did Chance), but otherwise she, Ava Collins, Betsy Hassett, Indiah-Paige Riley and Paige Satchell offered nothing when it came to end product.

The Ferns’ shooting and scoring woes are not new. Their numbers were just as poor at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, their last assignment under former coach Tom Sermanni.

More than anything, New Zealand is sorely lacking players with creative X-factor and clinical finishing ability, which is one reason why Klimková was keen to try a 3-5-2 system against Portugal that put Chance and fullbacks Ali Riley and CJ Bott in more dangerous positions.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t alternatives out there to be explored in the limited time between now and the start of the World Cup on July 20.

Wellington Phoenix teenager Milly Clegg will be pushing for a callup when the Ferns next assemble in April, even if she doesn’t add to her tally of two goals in the next few rounds of A-League Women.

Heart of Midlothian striker Katie Rood is another who has to be considered, as she has scored more club goals than any New Zealander bar Wilkinson since the last World Cup in 2019.

Spots are certainly up for grabs at the attacking end for the Ferns, with Chance the only player who can be sure of her place in the two wide midfield and two striker positions in the Ferns’ favoured 4-4-2 system.

While Wilkinson at least had chances against Argentina, she failed to take them, and she knows that means her starting spot is contestable.

“We need to be clinical. We need to be better,” she said after Thursday’s loss.

“We are all competing against each other for that spot and whoever scores the most is going to start – that's the reality of it.

“We have to just push ourselves and be better.”

Football Ferns – shots this month

7: Olivia Chance

6: Hannah Wilkinson

2: Claudia Bunge

1: CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Grace Jale, Kate Taylor