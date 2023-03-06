Michaela Foster blocks out All Blacks noise to star for Wellington Phoenix

Michaela Foster is gearing up for her Wellington Phoenix debut with her dad having to watch from afar due to All Blacks duties.

Michaela Foster has been commended for her professionalism after blocking out the noise surrounding her dad’s future as All Blacks coach to set up yet another goal for Wellington Phoenix.

The set-piece specialist assisted Marisa van der Meer’s 26th minute opener in the Phoenix’s 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium on Saturday with a booming free-kick that her centre-back was able to head home.

Foster, who was originally only signed on a scholarship deal, has now been involved in eight of the Phoenix’s 12 goals this season.

The left-back has scored one and assisted on two, but her dangerous set-piece deliveries, whether it be from corners or free-kicks, have provided the foundation for many more and been her team's go-to attacking weapon.

Saturday’s draw with the Roar came just a few days after New Zealand Rugby confirmed plans to announce the All Blacks coach for 2024 and beyond within the next four to six weeks, following intense speculation about Foster’s father, Ian, who holds the most high-profile coaching job in New Zealand sport.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Michaela Foster has been a shining light for the Phoenix.

With the writing on the wall, Ian Foster responded with an announcement of his own, that he would not be re-applying for his job when his contract is up after the Rugby World Cup, clearing the way for a new coach to take charge.

Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said it was a testament to Michaela Foster that she was able to brush off all the talk about her dad and did not let it affect her own game.

“She does an amazing job of not really reading much and it seems her dad does a really good job of explaining to the family what’s happening,” Lawrence said of the level-headed 24-year-old.

“It's something we talk about, always checking in with her and I actually managed to sit down and have a really good chat with Ian Foster a couple of weeks ago when he was out visiting the Hurricanes.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Michaela Foster greets fans after a Phoenix game.

“For Mickey, her professionalism, no matter what is going on in her life or the noise that is happening with her family, and this is her growing up in that environment too, she always talks about how home life is home life, and sport and work are separate.

“It seems as a family they have a really, really good balance and with Mickey we try and protect her as much as we can because we know there’s a lot going on.”

A former New Zealand under-17 captain, Foster has been a shining light for the Phoenix during a difficult season that will likely result in the team collecting the wooden spoon for the second year running despite their recent improvements.

In the space of just six months she has gone from an amateur playing for Northern Rovers in the New Zealand National League to a semi-professional player playing for the Phoenix in the A-League Women.

After signing on a scholarship deal, Foster has played every minute of the 2022-23 campaign and been the Phoenix’s most consistent performer.

Despite missing out on the original squad, her strong form for her club saw her rewarded with a Football Ferns debut against Argentina last month after being added as an injury replacement.

Now many are calling for her to start for New Zealand at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

“We’re really excited for [a time] when Ian is doing something and it says Wellington Phoenix left-back Michaela Foster’s dad. We’ll have that as a headline one day I think,” Lawrence said.