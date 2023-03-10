Michaela Foster on how her football exploits were a welcome distraction for All Blacks coach dad

A-League Women round 17: Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix Where: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney When: Saturday 5pm (NZT) Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Michaela Foster has made sure to take some time to reflect after what has been a whirlwind past six months.

From National League standout to Wellington Phoenix regular to fully fledged New Zealand international, a spot in the Football Ferns’ squad for the home Women’s World Cup is now well within her grasp.

Ask any Phoenix fan and they would likely tell you Foster should when the Football Ferns kick off the tournament against Norway on July 20, thanks to her consistent performances in the A-League Women and the goal-threat her set-piece deliveries could provide a team that just can’t seem to score.

“After being amongst that camp for the first time, it does feel reachable. I will push for it but I know it’s the beginning of my career as well and there’s going to be other opportunities in the future,” said Foster of her World Cup prospects.

“I’ve always said it’s one step at a time and week by week, focusing on each game, but especially coming back into this team [the Phoenix], I’ve just taken what I learnt from there and continue to grow.

“But it’s important to reflect and I’m extremely proud of what I’ve achieved so far, but I know I’ve got a long way to go.”

At 24, the left-back had to wait much longer than most of her Phoenix team-mates to achieve her dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Striker Milly Clegg is a year 13 student at Mount Albert Grammar School, while other teenagers such as Ava Pritchard and Kate Taylor are already into their second season in the A-League.

Rewind six months and Foster was playing for beaten Kate Sheppard Cup finalists Northern Rovers.

Hannah Peters/GETTY IMAGES Michaela Foster is greeted by her family, including dad Ian Foster, after a Football Ferns match against Argentina.

After four years at the University of San Diego, Foster was working in the sports department at her former secondary school, Hamilton Girls’ High School, and preparing for the upcoming National League season, still waiting for her big break.

That came when Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence called offering Foster a spot in the squad, but only as a scholarship player.

But despite signing on a reduced wage initially, Foster has not looked back. She has played every minute and been one of the Phoenix’s top performers.

After four appearances in the match-day squad she was automatically bumped up to a fulltime deal and strong club form was, eventually, rewarded with a maiden Football Ferns call-up for the February international window.

After originally missing out on selection, Grace Wisnewski’s withdrawal saw her added as a training partner. When Rebekah Stott went down with an injury she was then promoted to the squad.

JEREMY WARD/Photosport Michaela Foster made her Football Ferns debut on her home turf, at Waikato Stadium.

Foster made her debut as a second-half substitute in the first of two matches against Argentina and looked at home on the international stage.

“I’m quite an optimistic person so if the Phoenix didn’t happen I was potentially open to looking elsewhere, whatever that would look like I wasn’t sure,” Foster said.

“I’ve slipped into the team quite easily, felt comfortable and am just enjoying every moment.

“Taking moments to reflect on everything is important because you can get lost in the moment a lot of the time.

“But reminding myself to enjoy things too, especially in professional and international environments, it’s high pressure so you’re working amongst that, so I try to step away from that and just enjoy it.”

Also enjoying the ride is Foster’s dad, All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Ian Foster missed her Phoenix debut as he was overseas with the New Zealand men’s rugby team, but he was in attendance when Michaela Foster made her Football Ferns debut against Argentina at his old stomping ground, Waikato Stadium.

Foster said her exploits on the football pitch had been a welcome distraction for her dad, who has faced fierce criticism for most of his tenure, especially in the wake of the All Blacks’ home series defeat to Ireland last year.

“It’s tough, not just for him but for our whole family. You see stuff and hear things,” she said.

“But especially with making the Ferns, he was at all three games, which was cool. He was just a dad supporting [with the rest of my family] as my mum was also in the crowd for all three games.

“I think it was a nice break for him in a way too. He just got to enjoy being a dad watching some football.

“He’s handled it extremely well which has helped me not focus too much on it. He’s in a good place now and is focussed on what this year has to come. We’re all excited for him.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Phoenix players celebrate after Michaela Foster, right, scored her first goal in the A-League.

Michaela Foster has made a name for herself as a set-piece specialist. She has been the architect of 75% of the Phoenix’s 12 goals in the A-League Women.

Officially, she has scored one and assisted on two but five others have come as the result of her dangerous corner-kicks, which she can take comfortably on either foot.

“It is one of my assets and something I’ve worked on a lot,” she said.

“Coming into this team I wasn’t sure how much use it would be or if we would be using them a lot, but we’ve noticed they are doing the job and with people like Marisa [van der Meer] who can get on the end and finish, that’s a key part of it too. It’s not just about the delivery, it's about the finish too.”

After a poor start to Lawrence’s tenure, the Phoenix continue to languish at the bottom of the table. But they have been more competitive in the second half of the season.

After smashing Canberra United 5-0 to claim their first win they have drawn with Brisbane Roar twice (3-3 and 1-1) and suffered narrow 1-0 defeats to Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Their most recent draw with the Roar was one of their best performances of the season, which made not winning that much harder to take.

They led for 79 minutes, after Foster set up Marisa van der Meer for the opening goal, and put up 20 shots – their most ever.

“It was tough,” Foster said. “We felt like we were on top of the game for the majority of it too so it is frustrating, especially being part of that defensive line, you do everything you can to keep that clean sheet.

“But it was one little lapse of focus from a few of us and they took their chance, so credit to them but we needed to take more of our chances and stay focussed for the full 90.”

The Phoenix face Sydney again at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium this Saturday, a team that sits 27 points above them. But after pushing them close in Auckland a fortnight ago, the Phoenix can smell an upset.

Helping their cause, Sydney have been decimated by injuries and suspension. They will be without their two starting centre-backs and their first-choice goalkeeper.

“We’re going into it full steam ahead, especially coming off playing them just two weeks ago and feeling really positive about our performance.

“We felt like we could have got a point and potentially even three if we had just finished some of our opportunities, which I know we’ve been talking about all season.

“But we’re creating more of those positive opportunities now and it’s just about taking them.”