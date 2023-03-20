Football Ferns to play Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey ahead of Women's World Cup

As the head of women’s football for FIFA, she could be the most influential New Zealander in global sport.

The Football Ferns will head into the home Women’s World Cup having played a team from every confederation outside of Oceania, after locking in fixtures against Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey.

New Zealand will continue their World Cup preparations with friendly matches against the world No. 16 Iceland and world No. 45 Nigeria at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya on April 8 and 12 (NZT).

They will be the Football Ferns’ last overseas hit-outs before the World Cup kicks off in July, making it the last chance for players to stake their claim for selection before the wider squad assembles in New Zealand for a two-month camp from late May.

The match against Iceland will serve as a particular benefit for the Football Ferns, who were on the hunt for a European nation to play after being drawn alongside Norway and Switzerland in group A.

Iceland failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing behind the Netherlands in their group during Uefa World Cup qualifying and then losing to Portugal in a playoff.

However, they did beat the Football Ferns in their last meeting, winning 1-0 at the SheBelieves Cup in 2021, and should provide a stern test for a team coming off five consecutive defeats, including 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Portugal.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are a team the Football Ferns have never played.

They qualified for this year’s World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Football Ferns midfielder Daisy Cleverley competes for the ball with Iceland’s Berglind Bjord Parvalsdottir during their most recent clash in 2021.

They will be the first African nation the Football Ferns have played since losing to Cameroon at the last World Cup, in 2019.

Despite their lowly ranking, they boast a squad full of European and North American-based professionals, including star striker Asisat Oshoala has scored 19 goals for Spanish giants Barcelona this season.

“These are two good sides and a great test for us going into the tournament,” coach Jitka Klimková said in a statement.

“We played Iceland just over a year ago so this game presents a good opportunity to see how we have been progressing.

“We were also keen to face an African side so that we have challenged ourselves against every other confederation, and Nigeria are the perfect opponent.

“As a team we were disappointed with the results against Portugal and Argentina so I know everyone is keen to get back on the pitch to show what we can do.”

NZ Football could not immediately confirm whether the matches would be broadcast.

The last time the Football Ferns played at a neutral venue, one match was not broadcast and the other was only aired via a low-quality YouTube stream with remote commentary from New Zealand.

Klimková will announce her squad for the tour next Tuesday.

Football Ferns fixtures (NZT)

Saturday, April 8, 1am: v Iceland; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya

Wednesday, April 12, 1am: v Nigeria; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya