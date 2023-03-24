The Fifa Women's World Cup is coming. But are we ready?

The number of girls and women playing football in New Zealand could sky rocket thanks to the World Cup but are we ready to receive them?

Is New Zealand ready for the tidal wave of interest in women’s football that will follow this winter’s Women’s World Cup? Stuff’s Iain McGregor reports.

Paul Ifill, a former English Premier League player and now Samoa’s women’s national team coach, says the following: maybe not.

His comments come as Sarai Bareman, Fifa’s chief women's football officer recently visited Auckland to help make sure New Zealand makes the most of this opportunity.

“That’s exactly why we are having this type of meeting that we’re having today on legacy – we can not miss that opportunity and I can’t emphasise that more,” she told Stuff recently.

Ifill, who appeared for Millwall, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace and played against football greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Ruud van Nistelrooy, is concerned there isn’t enough time to prepare facilities, or train coaches or referees for what comes after the Women’s World Cup.

He now manages Christchurch United as well as coaching Samoa. He has two young daughters playing football.

“As a country, no, I don’t think we are ready,” he says. “And that would a shame not to see the benefit.

“Have we left it too late? Probably. But I think there's still steps we can take between now and the World Cup to be better.

“You'll get a lot of young girls that come into it. But, if they're not looked after, they'll quickly go and find something else where they are looked after. We need to find a way to look after them.”

Ifill, says investment has been poured into new pitches and gym, but there is a shortage of trained coaches and volunteers.

Stuff Paul Ifill, who made 10 appearances for Barbados, celebrates scoring a goal for the Wellington Phoenix in 2009.

“I think the grassroots is where we need to really concentrate,” he said. “If you look at the countries that have done well over the last few years – Iceland, Uruguay, Croatia now. Whether it's men or women's football, it nearly always goes back to what they did with the coaching.

“So, make the coaching courses cheaper, put more on and make them more accessible to people.”

He also wants individual clubs to create an environment in which new female players feel comfortable.

And he would like to see small, local events and tournaments that would allow national side, the Football Ferns, to inspire younger players.

But Ifill, who also runs a football academy, believes progress will be slow. “I don't think we'll see it until a few years down the line,” he said. “And the [national side, Football] Ferns will be slipping further down the rankings. We'll be wondering how did we miss the boat

“This is a really good opportunity to have one of the strongest Fern sides ever, in 15-20 years. We can’t miss that.”

West Auckland-raised Bareman said 1.5 million people are hoped to attend the July and August games, with 2 billion watching around the world.

“It just gives you an idea, based on those metrics alone, how big this event is. This is the biggest catalyst that we have here in New Zealand, Australia, right across the Asia Pacific, to get more women and girls playing our game.

“And one of the messages which I've been giving to all our football organisations in the regions, is to just be in a state of readiness, be ready to receive that.”

ANDREW CORNAGA Fifa Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman wants to increase Māori and Pasifika participation.

England's run to the semi-finals at the 2019 competition saw 850,000 women and girls lace up their boots for the first time. “We can expect similar things here in New Zealand and right across the region,” she said.

If New Zealand saw a proportionate number of new players sign up (which is what is hoped for) that could add tens of thousands of women and girls to the playing pool.

Bareman said New Zealand Football has a “comprehensive” strategy in place on leveraging excitement around the World Cup to increase participation numbers and female leadership in the sport.

“They're also looking at programmes around activating in schools and in communities,” she said. “One of the things that I feel quite strongly about is how to engage more with our Māori and Pasifika communities and get them into football as well.

”We have a good, good starting point. But I do think we need to bolster it. And we need to make sure that we can increase those numbers.”

Paula Hansen, legacy and inclusion general manager at New Zealand Football, said about one in five players are female.

The foundation of the Wellington Phoenix A-League Women's team in 2021 was a huge milestone, she said.

”It's really important to us that we have the professional environment for them to move to, and then move on up to our Football Ferns national team.”

Of the event itself she said: “This is not some small kick around with a bunch of girls. This is the biggest women's sporting event in the world that we're co-hosting.

“So we need to be ready. We need to be ready to have more girls and women want to enter the football space. We need to be ready for past players to come back in different roles. We need to keep building on the excitement and momentum of the Fifa Women's World Cup.”