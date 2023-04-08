How Wellington Phoenix helped Brianna Edwards recapture her love for football

Brianna Edwards ended up playing every game except one for Wellington Phoenix this season.

Brianna Edwards does not know where she would be if she hadn’t received a call out of the blue from Wellington Phoenix two years ago.

She almost certainly would not have played in New Zealand or for New Zealand, but would she even be playing at all?

The Australia-born-and-raised Edwards was one of the big improvers for the Phoenix during their second A-League Women season, stepping up in the absence of injured captain Lily Alfeld, who missed the entire campaign with knee and back injuries.

Moments before the Phoenix scored a dramatic late equaliser in the 99th minute during their final round clash against Melbourne Victory, Edwards pulled off a spectacular diving save at the other end to deny Victory striker Melina Ayers.

Had it not been for Edwards’ heroics, the defending champions would have won the game 3-1. Instead, the Phoenix staged a late fightback and it ended 2-2.

Prior to joining the Phoenix ahead of their inaugural A-League Women season, Edwards she said was in a rut.

After an unhappy experience in the United States, the 20-year-old had fallen out of love with football.

Involved in Australian age-group camps and a train-on player with the Newcastle Jets, Edwards was on the cusp of cracking the A-League Women.

But she decided, along with her twin sister Siobhan, to take up a scholarship at the University of Louisiana.

Growing up in a major Australian city, Edwards struggled to adjust to life in the south, and she was frustrated by her lack of opportunities with the team, playing just 38 minutes.

She wanted to go home, but the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing at that stage, which complicated her return to Australia.

“I was playing NPL for two years, I was a train-on at Newcastle Jets, I was in the under-20s Australia squad, I was in and around those environments and then I moved to the US to play college and it was there where I got a bit lost,” she said.

“I lost my love for football, I didn’t want to play for four or five months, I just wanted to go home and whether that meant I was playing or not I didn’t care, I just wanted to go home.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards makes a save against Sydney FC.

“I’m glad I went and gave it a go because I always say I tried, but it wasn’t working and as soon as I realised I didn't want to go to training or I couldn't be bothered going to the gym, that was my sign I needed to move on.”

When first-year Phoenix coach Gemma Lewis came calling looking for a back-up goalkeeper, it felt like a lifeline.

Edwards said she often jokes the Phoenix “rescued” her.

“It was in those months that I got the call from the Phoenix saying ‘do you want to come play for us?’

“They literally pulled me out of not wanting to play football any more, and I think it was just meant to be.

“I was looking for that next step and I thought it was overseas in college but it ended up being overseas in New Zealand.

“I really think everything happens for a reason and I was meant to be a part of this team and be part of this historical club.

“I don't know where I would be if I hadn't had that call from the Phoenix and if I wasn’t here this year.”

After joining the Phoenix, Edwards decided to switch allegiance to New Zealand and represent her dad’s country of birth.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Brianna Edwards looks to throw the ball to a defender.

But after backing up Murphy Sheaff at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup last year, Edwards made it her goal to prove she was more than just a No. 2.

After playing just two games in her first season wit the Phoenix, she started all but one game in her second with Alfeld sidelined, and those performances saw her called into the Football Ferns twice, vindicating her decision to commit her international future to New Zealand.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Edwards reflected. “I didn’t really expect the season to go like this.

“That shift in mentality has been the thing that has driven me the most. I don’t want to be a No. 2 anymore, I just want to be a good goalkeeper.

“Each week I want to give my best, not just to keep my spot but to do the best for the team.”

Edwards said she credited a lot of her success to Alfeld, describing her captain as one of her biggest supporters. After their draw with the Victory, Alfeld was the first person who greeted her on the pitch.

“She’s always the first person who texts me after a game or she’s in the stands and she’s the first person who comes down and gives me a hug after we play.

“She’s been a huge part of this season for me and I don’t think I’d be able to grow as much if I wasn’t her second last year and if I didn’t have her around this year.

“She’s at every single training session and she’s such a great leader and that was huge for me. I needed that support, especially stepping in so young as the No. 1.”