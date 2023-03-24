17-year-old Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg set for Football Ferns shot

The Football Ferns have turned to 17-year-old Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg to help fix their goal-scoring woes, four months out from the start of the Women’s World Cup.

There will be at least one new name when the squad to play Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey in April is announced on Tuesday, with coach Jitka Klimková finally heeding calls to pick Clegg following a barren run in front of goal.

Football Ferns legend Katie Duncan, a former team-mate of Clegg’s at Auckland United, was among those publicly calling for the youngster’s inclusion ahead of the last international window.

The inability to score goals, and create meaningful chances, is a cause for major concern heading into the home World Cup.

The Football Ferns have failed to score in five games in 2023, losing 4-0 and 5-0 to the United States, 5-0 to Portugal and 2-0 and 1-0 to Argentina.

After the US series, Duncan urged Klimková to pick Clegg, saying she could provide the “killer instinct” the team has been missing.

“Someone like her, she has spark and a lot of potential, so for me the earlier you can get someone like her in the environment the better it’s going to be for the Football Ferns in the future,” Duncan said.

“We have lacked goal-scoring strikers in the past, and in the present if I’m to be brutally honest.

“She can score goals and striker is an area we’ve really struggled with in terms of real killer instinct strikers."

Clegg burst onto the scene last year when she started and scored at both the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup tournaments.

The Mount Albert Grammar School student was then picked up by the Phoenix ahead of the A-League Women season, where she has been one of the team’s most dangerous players.

With two goals to her name, she has outscored Football Ferns Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell.

Stuff Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg is set to be included in the next Football Ferns squad.

Klimková would not confirm Clegg’s inclusion ahead of Tuesday's squad naming but did indicate that there would be a couple of changes, including the return of first-choice goalkeeper Vic Esson from injury.

The Turkey tour will be one of the last chances for players to stake their claim for World Cup selection and Klimková does not want to leave any stone unturned, especially up front.

“We’ve made a couple of changes but it’s more that we have an opportunity to see players at the international level versus some players that we know quite well,” Klimková said.

“At this point if there is some change then we want to see someone at the international level a little bit more before we make the final decision for the World Cup.”

Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence was also coy on the selections when asked if she was satisfied with Klimkova’s picks, but said those who deserved to be called up will be.

“I’m pretty happy with who we’ve got in,” Lawrence said.

“I think that Jitka has been brave with her selections. The people who have deserved a look-in are getting that shot.

“There’s a couple that are probably just narrowly missing out but I think they will still get opportunities to be seen throughout the rest of the year. Even though these are the last international games, there will be other opportunities.”

The matches against Iceland and Nigeria will take place on neutral territory, at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya on April 8 and 12 (NZT).

The New Zealand-based Football Ferns are scheduled to travel to Europe the day after the Phoenix’s final fixture against Melbourne Victory next Sunday – their third match in eight days.

- Additional reporting Andrew Voerman