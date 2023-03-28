Football Ferns only make one real change to squad despite 'average' performances

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has only made one real change to her squad for next month’s friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria, bringing in Wellington Phoenix teenager Milly Clegg for a potential debut.

Three other players not originally included in the squad that lost to Portugal and Argentina have returned after recovering from injuries – starting goalkeeper Vic Esson and leading backup Anna Leat and forward Jacqui Hand.

Defender Liz Anton is the most notable omission, with Phoenix star Michaela Foster's efforts at left back in February getting her the nod alongside captain Ali Riley in that position and her team-mates Mackenzie Barry and Kate Taylor preferred as defensive depth.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix teenager Milly Clegg has been called up to the Football Ferns for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the squad announcement, Klimková told Stuff : "There were a lot of performances that were very average in February," referring to how individuals fared in the 5-0 loss to Portugal and 2-0 loss to Argentina in Hamilton and the 1-0 loss to Argentina in Auckland that rounded out a bleak fortnight.

"I think the one who really stood up and is very consistent and in her performances lately is [Phoenix midfielder] Betsy Hassett

“That's someone who lately is really doing her job very well and being very consistent.”

After their defeats in February, the Ferns have fallen two places in the Fifa rankings to a new low of No 25, and would have been No 26 had North Korea not been expunged from the list for inactivity.

The Ferns haven’t scored a goal for 617 minutes and haven’t won any of their last eight matches and only have this month’s fixtures on neutral territory in Turkey to go before their squad for July’s Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil has to be named.

Klimková said her reflections on the Ferns’ efforts in February had led her to believe they had been lacking “grit” and had not fought as hard as they needed to.

“During those three games against Portugal and Argentina, we lost that grit, and that is something that is not negotiable.

“This is who we are and that is what we need to see on the field and that’s something we can actually control, that kind of competitiveness, being gritty and being courageous.

“It is not our biggest strength, being the most creative team in the world, but what we are is we are the ones who will be fighting and that's what we need to see again.

“If we don't see those values or if we don't see those beliefs on the field, that this is who we are, then we will have results like we had in February.

“We want to go back to our fundamentals, we want to go back who we actually are and how we want to be seen.”

Football Ferns – April international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures [NZ time]

Saturday, April 8, 1am: v Iceland; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey

Wednesday, April 12, 1am: v Nigeria; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey