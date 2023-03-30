Fifa reportedly considering banning rainbow armbands at women's World Cup

Fifa is understood to be considering banning captains wearing rainbow armbands at this year’s women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

A report on Germany’s Bild newspaper website said the ban was under consideration.

It quoted Germany team chief Maika Fischer saying: “Fifa has informed us that they want all participating nations to wear the Fifa captain's armband with the Fifa campaign.”

However, The Daily Telegraph reported a Fifa spokesperson saying no decision had been made yet.

“At a team workshop earlier today Fifa was asked about equipment and competition regulations in relation to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup,” the spokesperson said.

“Fifa wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands. Fifa remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations.”

Banning rainbow armbands would be another controversial move by Fifa, which was forced to back down from a proposal to have Visit Saudi as a sponsor for the New Zealand-Australia World Cup finals after strident complaints from the two host nations and leading players from around the globe.

The One Love armband, which symbolises support for LGBTQ+ communities, has been worn in the past by captains throughout the football world.

Fifa’s rules state team equipment should not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images’’ and that during Fifa finals competition team skippers must wear the captain’s armband provided by Fifa.

At last year’s Fifa men’s World Cup in Qatar, England captain Harry Kane was told not to wear a rainbow armband by the England’s Football Association, which caved in to pressure from Fifa. Captains from six other nations were also stymied.

Pavel Golovkin/AP England's Harry Kane gestures wearing a black armband with a sign "No discrimination" during a Fifa World Cup game in Qatar last December.

That led to a joint statement from seven football associations, saying they could not put their players at risk of sanctions, but were “very frustrated by the Fifa decision, which we believe is unprecedented”.

Other football authorities have been more relaxed.

Uefa, European football’s governing bodies, have permitted the use of rainbow armbands. England captain Leah Williamson wore one while leading the Lionesses to the European Championship title in 2022.

Germany’s captain Alexandra Popp has regularly sported a rainbow armband.

The Bild quoted German team official Martina Voss-Tecklenburg saying: 'We always carry the rainbow armband in our hearts. We are in exchange with other nations to find common solutions on how certain messages can be transported.”