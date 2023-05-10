100 reasons to be excited about the Fifa Women's World Cup

Football Ferns players were buzzing after an early wake-up call to watch the announcement of who would host the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published June 2020)

There are 71 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on July 20; here are 100 reasons we’re excited about this massive event.

1. The biggest women's sporting event in the world is coming to New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August 20 this year.

2. We’re still pinching ourselves. How did an event of this size, in a truly global sport, end up being played down under?

3. A total of 32 teams will play 64 matches across 32 days at nine different venues, including four in New Zealand.

4. Eden Park in Auckland, FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, Sky Stadium in Wellington and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin will host a total of 29 matches, including five knockout fixtures.

5. The tournament is expected to make history on a number of levels, with more teams competing than ever before and new records for attendance and viewership both on the cards.

6. These days, it's not just the biggest women’s sports event in the world – it’s one of the biggest in general.

7. More than 650,000 tickets have been sold so far, including almost 150,000 in New Zealand.

8. Sales were closed for while while Fifa allocates specific seats, leaving fans waiting to find out exactly where they’ll be sitting this winter.

9. Tickets are now back on sale and remain on sale until matches begin, with prices ranging between $20 and $100 for adults and $15 and $50 for children.

10. You’ll likely have to get in fast to secure the best spots at the biggest matches, including the three featuring the home team – New Zealand’s Football Ferns.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport The Football Ferns will play their Fifa Women’s World Cup group stage matches in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

11. The Ferns have just one match to play before their squad is named in late June or early July.

12. That fixture against Vietnam is in Napier on July 10.

13. The world No 25 Ferns had a draw with world No 14 Iceland in April – a positive development after they slumped to three losses against Portugal and Argentina at home in February.

14. Their final 23-player squad will be selected in late June-early July.

15. The Ferns’ first World Cup match pits them against 1995 champions Norway at Eden Park in Auckland at 7pm on July 20.

FIFA Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin”, is the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

16. That night, there will be a record crowd for a home Ferns match. The mark to beat is 12,721, set earlier this year when they played the United States at Eden Park.

17. And there should be a record crowd for a women’s football match in New Zealand. The mark to beat is 16,162, set when North Korea beat the US in the final of the 2008 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

18. But will there be a record crowd for any football match in New Zealand? The mark to beat is 37,034, set at the intercontinental World Cup playoff between the All Whites and Peru in Wellington in 2017.

19. The record crowd for a women’s sports event is also in play, with the 42,579-strong crowd for last year’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland the one that needs to be bettered.

20. The Ferns’ second match is against the Philippines at Sky Stadium in Wellington at 5.30pm on July 25.

21. While a win over Norway would certainly be exciting, the Philippines match presents the most realistic chance for the Ferns to win their first World Cup match and achieve the first of their two stated goals. They beat the Philippines in Los Angeles last September.

22. The Ferns’ third and final group stage match is against Switzerland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin at 7pm on July 30.

23. Imagine if they’re a chance of going through, needing a win or a draw to achieve the second of their two goals.

24. It would be the biggest night for football in New Zealand since November 14, 2009, when the All Whites beat Bahrain in Wellington to qualify for the 2010 men’s World Cup.

25. One way or another, it’s going to be a big moment – a historic success to spur the Ferns on, or a failure and cause for some serious introspection.

STUFF Celebrities weighed in at the launch of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup volunteer programme.

26. The Ferns, however, are just one team out of 32 at this World Cup.

27. Eight more teams will be involved than ever before, with Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia all making their World Cup debuts.

28. The United States are the most notable of the 15 foreign teams coming to New Zealand. The two-time defending champions sit atop the Fifa rankings, but appear to be closer to the chasing pack than they have been for years.

29. One of the most dominant sports teams in the world will play at least three matches in New Zealand and as many as five, if they make it to the semifinals.

30. Forward Alex Morgan is the biggest US star, having scored 121 goals in 205 appearances.

LM Otero/AP United States forward Alex Morgan is their biggest star.

31. Midfielder Rose Lavelle stole the show when they visited New Zealand in February, assisting a Morgan goal with an audacious back-heeled pass.

32. Forward Megan Rapinoe won the golden ball awards as the player of the tournament at the last World Cup in France in 2019.

33. Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, is one of many up-and-coming Americans who will be looking to make their mark at a World Cup for the first time.

34. We could go on and on – this is a star-studded team, and you shouldn’t pass on the opportunity to see them in person.

35. Since the last World Cup, the US have won 52 of the 64 matches they’ve played, though that run does include a loss to eventual gold medallists Canada in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

36. When they were in New Zealand in January, beating the Football Ferns 4-0 in Wellington and 5-0 in Auckland, they took 37 shots, while conceding just two, across 180 minutes of action.

37. Crowds of 12,721 and 12,508 turned out for those matches and the Ferns’ old home crowd record of 7236 was obliterated, showing the pulling power the US have on these shores.

38. The US are set to have the largest contingent of travelling fans during the World Cup, with around 20,000 visitors expected to make their way to New Zealand.

39. If those expectations come to fruition, they could fill half the stadium when the US play the Netherlands in Wellington at 1pm on July 27 in a rematch of the 2019 final – the biggest group stage fixture in the entire tournament.

40. The world No 8 Dutch lost 2-0 to the US in the decider in Lyon in France four years ago and will be eager for revenge, as they look to bounce back from a quarterfinal exit at last year’s European championship in England.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Danielle van de Donk has been a star in midfield for the Netherlands for many years.

41. Danielle van de Donk has been a mainstay in the Netherlands’ midfield and after previously starring for Arsenal in England, she now plays for Lyon in France.

42. Paris Saint-German’s Lieke Martens will be a key attacker for the Dutch, especially as their leading striker, Vivianne Miedema, is set to miss the tournament due to injury.

43. Spain currently sit at No 7 on the Fifa rankings and pushed eventual champions England the closest at Euro 2022.

44. Midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Féminin as the world’s best player in 2021 and 2022, but is currently recovering from a knee injury and it remains to be seen whether she will play for Spain, even if fit.

45. A group of 15 players wrote to the Spanish football federation last September, making themselves unavailable for selection, after earlier seeking changes to the national team setup under coach Jorge Vilda. While Putellas did not sign the letter, she shared it on social media. Spain have since carried on and had notable wins over the US, Japan and Norway without those players, but the situation will make for plenty of intrigue in the months ahead.

FIFA Fifa has unveiled the brand identity for the 2023 Women's World Cup, featuring the work of indigenous artists from New Zealand and Australia. (First published October 2021)

46. One key figure who remains is forward Jennifer Hermoso, who plays in Mexico’s Liga MX for CF Pachuca.

47. Sitting in group C alongside the Spanish are Japan, winners of the World Cup in Germany in 2011 and finalists four years later in Canada and the world’s 11th-ranked team at present.

48. Japan’s captain, Saki Kumagai, will lead them from the back. She currently plays her club football for Bayern Munich.

49. Manchester City forward Yui Hasegawa will be a key figure for them in attack.

50. The matchup between Japan and Spain in Wellington at 7pm on July 31 should decide who finishes top of group C. If the Football Ferns have made it to the round of 16, it might also determine who they face there.

Kiichiro Sato/AP Sweden celebrate Fridolina Rolfo’s goal against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

51. 1995 runners-up Sweden are the top team in group G, currently sitting at No 3 in the Fifa rankings.

52. One of their stars is forward Fridolina Rolfö, who plays her club football for Barcelona.

53. Another is Chelsea centre back Magdalena Eriksson, who will be up against Rolfö in the semifinals of the Uefa Women’s Champions League later this month.

54. Italy are the other big team in group C, currently sitting at No 16 in the Fifa rankings.

55. Their biggest star is striker Barbara Bonansea, who plays her club football for Juventus in Serie A.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alan March, a UK commentator and speaking coach, is running training to provide audio descriptions for 2023 Fifa Women's Football World Cup.

56. Sweden and Italy meet in Wellington at 7.30pm on July 29.

57. Don’t sleep on world No 28 Argentina – they play Italy in Auckland at 6pm on July 24 and Sweden in Hamilton at 7pm on August 2 and will be right in the mix to advance to the knockout stages instead of one of them.

58. Norway, the Football Ferns’ first opponents, are the strongest team in group A, sitting at No 12 on the Fifa rankings.

59. Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg spent five years declining to play international football, out of frustration at how the Norwegian football federation treated its women’s teams, but returned last year, and will be a key figure in Norway’s campaign.

60. The Philippines are one of the eight teams playing at their first World Cup. Coached by Australian Alen Stajcic, the world’s 49th-ranked team will be looking at their meeting with the Ferns on July 25 as their best chance to mark the occasion with a win.

FIFA Fifa unveils ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ to help promote 2023 Women's World Cup. (First published January 2023)

61. One Filipina player New Zealanders might be familiar with is striker Sarina Bolden, who has spent the summer playing for Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League Women, alongside Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz.

62. Switzerland sit at No 20 on the Fifa rankings and are a team the Ferns will likely have to beat to make the round of 16.

62. Forwards Ramona Bachmann and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, who play for Paris Saint-German and Barcelona respectively, will be the Swiss’ biggest goal threats.

64. Costa Rica have been to one World Cup previously and like the Ferns, will be chasing their first World Cup win. They are ranked 36th in the world.

65. World No 77 Zambia have never been to a World Cup before and will be eyeing their clash with Costa Rica in Hamilton at 7pm on July 31 as their best chance of coming away with a result.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will host matches during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published April 2021)

66. Portugal will also be playing at their first World Cup, after beating Cameroon in a playoff in Hamilton in February to qualify. Can the 21st-ranked team stun the US or the Netherlands?

67. Vietnam complete group E and are playing at their first World Cup as well. The world’s 33rd-ranked side been handed a tough first-up task in the form of the US on July 22 in Auckland.

68. World No 54 South Africa are the fourth team in group G and will be hoping to have their say in the contest for the top two spots with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

69. Each of these 16 teams has its own hotel and training venue while they’re here and several New Zealand football clubs are set to benefit from facility upgrades, including pitch improvements, the installation of floodlights, and renovations of dressing rooms.

70. Will Kiwis adopt some of these visiting teams, like they have at previous World Cups? US coach Vlatko Andonovski has made an early play for Kiwis’ hearts, but New Zealanders tend to prefer underdogs to favourites.

AP Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced a financial support package of US$152m for this year’s Women’s World Cup at last month’s annual congress in Rwanda.

71. The Fifa Women’s World Cup trophy will be going on tour ahead of the tournament, visiting Auckland from June 2-4, Hamilton from June 17-20, Dunedin from June 22-25 and Wellington from July 12-14

72. There are also set to be Fifa Fan Festivals in each of the host cities during the World Cup – at The Cloud in Auckland, Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton, Shed 6 in Wellington and the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium down south.

73. At the governing body’s annual congress in Rwanda last month, Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced that the financial support for this year’s World Cup would amount to a total of US$152 million [NZ$246m].

74. Infantino also set a target of having parity with Fifa’s financial support for the men’s World Cup during the next cycle, covering the men’s event in 2026 and the women’s event in 2027.

75. Infantino has made headlines at the start of Fifa’s last two major events – last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar and this year’s congress – with awkward opening speeches. Will there be a repeat in Auckland?

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government last year announced it would spend $19m getting match and training venues up to speed for the Women's World Cup (first published September 23, 2022).

76. Fifa’s Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura, will be another high-profile visitor to our shores, having already been here on a number of occasions in the lead-up to the World Cup.

77. Fifa’s chief women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman, hails from west Auckland and this tournament is set to one of the crowing moments of her tenure as one of the leading figures in the global game.

78. A total of 16 matches will be played in New Zealand between July 20 and July 29 as the first two rounds of the group stage unfold, including the heavyweight clashes between the US and the Dutch and Italy and Sweden.

79. But the most exciting contests, no matter the sport, are the ones where it’s a case of win or go home – and that’s what’s in store in the third round of eight matches between July 30 and August 2.

80. First up, at 7pm on July 30, it’s group A, with the Football Ferns facing Switzerland in Dunedin and Norway facing the Philippines in Auckland.

81. Then at 7pm on July 31, it’s group C, with Spain facing Japan in a blockbuster in Wellington and Costa Rica facing Zambia in Hamilton.

82. At 7pm on August 1, it’s group E, with the US facing Portugal in Auckland and the Netherlands facing Vietnam in Dunedin.

83. Finally, at 7pm on August 2, it’s group G, with Argentina facing Sweden in Hamilton and South Africa facing Italy in Wellington.

84. But the action doesn’t stop there.

85. There are five knockout matches to follow, starting on August 5, when the group A winner and group C runner-up meet in Auckland at 5pm.

FIFA The venues teams will train at during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup have been announced. (First published December 2022)

86. Later that day, the group C winner takes on the group A runner-up in Wellington at 8pm. If the Ferns do make it to the knockout stages, this is likely to be where they end up.

87. The winners of those two matches will then meet in a quarterfinal in Wellington at 1pm on August 11.

88. The two teams left standing out of groups E and G – who have their round of 16 matches across the Tasman – will meet in a quarterfinal in Auckland at 7.30pm the same day.

89. New Zealand’s part in hosting the tournament will end on August 15, with a semifinal at Eden Park, kicking off at 8pm.

90. Only two of the teams based here will still be standing by then. Will they be two of the big guns or will there be a fairytale run somewhere along the way?

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Reigning Euro champions England will be the favourites to make the final out of the half of the Fifa Women’s World Cup draw taking place entirely in Australia.

91. Once it’s over, the focus will turn to what comes next. Can NZ Football seize the moment and grow the game in this country? There’s sure to be a lot of energy initially, but it’s sustaining it that’s the challenge.

92. There’s also the other half of the tournament across the Tasman, featuring giants of the game in England, France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

93. A total of 35 matches will be played in Australia – 24 in the group stage and 11 in the knockout rounds.

94. The second semifinal will take place in Sydney at 10pm NZ time on August 16, the night after the first finalist is found at Eden Park.

95. The final will then take place in the same city on August 20, kicking off at 10pm NZ time.

Iain McGregor/STUFF The number of girls and women playing football in New Zealand could sky rocket thanks to the World Cup but are we ready to receive them?

96. The US have made it to the decider at each of the last three World Cups and five times in total – will they make it four in a row, then complete a hat-trick of titles?

97. Can England complete the Euros–World Cup double, something Norway and Germany have done previously?

98. Or might Australia make the most of home advantage and the fact that they have one of the best strikers in the world in Sam Kerr?

99. Whoever makes it, it will be a must-watch match.

100. Between now and then and beyond, Stuff will be the place to visit for the most in-depth coverage in New Zealand of the Football Ferns and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. You can find all our coverage here.

...

Stuff and Sky Television, are teaming up for a special multimedia cross-channel offering dedicated to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. You can read more here.