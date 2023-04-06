'Not the ideal situation': English relegation battle injury for CJ Bott hinders Football Ferns

Football Ferns fullback CJ Bott will miss this month’s matches against Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey after suffering a groin injury.

International friendly: Football Ferns v Iceland; Where: Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey; When: Saturday, 1am [NZ time]; Coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The Football Ferns have four key players back from injury as they prepare to face Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey in their last matches before their Fifa Women’s World Cup squad is named.

But they are still without right back CJ Bott, who will have only played in three of their last 16 matches by the time the April international window is over.

The 27-year-old was the Ferns’ standout player in the first of three defeats they suffered the last time they were together, a 5-0 loss to Portugal, but missed the 2-0 and 1-0 losses to Argentina that followed with a calf injury.

She recovered from that setback and made two appearances for her English Women’s Super League club, Leicester City, in between international assignments.

But a groin strain suffered in the second of those outings – a 90-minute effort in a crucial 2-1 win over Reading last Sunday – has left her absent once more with the start of the World Cup just over 100 days away.

As she wasn’t replaced during the game, the announcement of her withdrawal earlier this week came as a surprise – and a blow, as she is one of New Zealand’s few elite players.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková explained what had happened and said Bott was due back “in a few weeks,” when she spoke the morning before the match against Iceland.

“She felt it actually during the game, but as you know, the game for them was critical, so the medical team decided to leave her on the field. She actually felt pretty bad after the game.

“It's important for her club to go to get those points, but obviously for her health that was not the ideal situation for her – and for us, obviously.

“She's focusing now on her comeback and on her recovery and we’re hoping everything goes very well – that's the most important thing.”

Leicester City’s win over Reading came courtesy of a stoppage-time striker and pulled them within a point of their opponents, who sit 10th in the 12-team Super League.

Brighton & Hove Albion, home to Football Fern Rebekah Stott, sit a point behind Leicester in last place and will be relegated to the second-tier Championship if that doesn’t change.

Ninth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, home to injured Ferns midfielder Ria Percival, are only a point ahead of Reading, and are the fourth team caught up in the battle to avoid finishing in the lone relegation spot.

Leicester, Reading and Spurs all have five matches left to play, while Albion have another two in hand, thanks to their run in the Women’s FA Cup. The Super League season ends on May 27, almost eight weeks before the start of the World Cup.

While Klimková can’t call on Bott against Iceland, she does have goalkeeper Vic Esson, centre back Rebekah Stott and forward Jacqui Hand back available after they missed all the Ferns action in February.

Captain and fullback Ali Riley is also available after missing the Argentina matches and could replace Bott at right back, which would give Wellington Phoenix star Michaela Foster the chance to make her first senior international start at left back.

Klimková voiced a note of caution on Thursday, saying the players returning from injury would be carefully managed, with the Ferns playing Nigeria four days after playing Iceland, a team they lost 1-0 to last February.

Stott has only made it as far as the bench for Albion in recent weeks, while Hand’s club season in Finland is yet to properly start. Esson and Riley have each had two league outings for their respective clubs, Rangers in Scotland and Angel City FC in the United States.

Aside from Bott, midfielders Percival and Annalie Longo are the other notable absentees this month, as they continue their recoveries from the anterior cruciate ligament injuries they suffered last April and September respectively.

Perth Glory defender Liz Anton was called into the Ferns squad to replace Bott, who was plagued by injury for most of 2022, but scored the only goal in one of the team’s two wins last year – the 1-0 victory over Mexico last September.

FIFA Tazunui, a “fun, football-loving penguin,” has been unveiled as the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns – April international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures [NZ time]

Saturday, April 8, 1am: v Iceland; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey

Wednesday, April 12, 1am: v Nigeria; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey