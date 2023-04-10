Key Football Ferns trio make first appearances of World Cup year in draw with Iceland

Hannah Wilkinson headed home a Michaela Foster corner but it wasn't enough for the Football Ferns to end their winless run.

Three Football Ferns made their first appearances of 2023 as the team drew 1-1 with Iceland in Turkey and their impact was plain to see.

Goalkeeper Vic Esson, centre back Rebekah Stott and forward Jacqui Hand all started in the match at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya on Friday [Saturday NZ time].

It was Esson’s first Ferns match since last November, Hand’s first since last September and Stott’s since last June and the presence of the trio was a welcome sight with less than four months to go until a home Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Football Ferns centre back Rebekah Stott battles with Iceland forward Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir during their draw in Turkey.

Esson made a crucial penalty save in her last Ferns outing, the 1-1 draw with South Korea in Christchurch five months ago, where she also captained the team in her hometown, but was absent due to club commitments in January and injury in February.

She took the armband when Ali Riley was substituted with just over 10 minutes to go against Turkey, capping an afternoon where she couldn’t do much about Iceland’s goal and didn’t have a lot to do otherwise.

The biggest scare for the Ferns after Hannah Wilkinson pulled them back level came late on, when Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir had a shot from the top of the box deflected out for a corner by centre back Katie Bowen, and it will never be known if Esson would have got a hand to it otherwise.

Coach Jitka Klimková and Esson both danced around the question of whether she was the team’s first-choice stopper on the eve of the match, but her performances over the past 18 months have almost certainly made that the case.

Stott’s 68-minute outing was her longest under Klimková and ended a run of 10 matches on the sideline.

Ankle surgery ruled her out during the second half of 2022 and her anticipated return in February was delayed by a hamstring injury. Before that, she had been working her way back to full fitness after undergoing cancer treatment in 2021.

Stott is easily the Ferns’ best centre back and one of their best players in any position and Klimková said it was “incredible” how she had helped change how they performed.

“Specifically on the ball, with how she can read the game and be composed. It helps us with our possession, definitely.”

Hand last played for the Ferns as they beat Mexico and the Philippines last September – their last wins before their ongoing nine-match run without one.\

She was the most active of the Ferns attackers, showing good energy to lead their press and often getting into dangerous areas as they took the second-highest number of shots they have managed in any of their 23 matches under Klimková.

The coach said Hand was “very confident” after a strong debut season with Aland United in Finland and that she had come back stronger after being out with a knee injury.

“She really was the one who kept the ball on top and she was making those threatening runs behind the backline. It’s good that she’s back and I’m very happy for her.

“She's so young and if she can perform this way every time she steps on the field, we will be seeing goals.”

While the Ferns were better than they were in February when they suffered three losses against Portugal and Argentina, they still only put one shot on target against Iceland – Wilkinson’s header for their goal, which came from a Michaela Foster corner.

They will be hoping to test the opposing goalkeeper more often when they face Nigeria in Antalya on Tuesday [kickoff Wednesday 1am NZ time], looking for a confidence-boosting win 100 days out from the start of the World Cup.

Football Ferns – April international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures [NZ time]

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 34’) Iceland 1( (Dagný Brynjarsdóttir 27’)

Wednesday, April 12, 1am: v Nigeria; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey