By the numbers: The biggest crowds for women's sport in New Zealand

Attendance records for women’s sport throughout last year’s Rugby World Cup were shattered when the Black Ferns won the trophy on home soil for the first time.

While the Football Ferns are long odds to lift this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, it’s anticipated that more crowd records will be broken when New Zealand co-hosts one of the world’s biggest sports events with Australia in July and August.

It will be the third women’s World Cup played in New Zealand in 17 months after the cricket and rugby tournaments were both delayed 12 months because of Covid-19’s impact.

Here is a by-the-numbers breakdown of New Zealand’s biggest crowds for women’s sport.

5

The five largest crowds for women’s sport in New Zealand were all recorded at last year’s Rugby World Cup on days the Black Ferns were playing, with double and triple headers throughout the tournament.

There were 16,751 and 16,834 in attendance at Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre when they played their final pool match and their quarterfinal against Scotland and Wales respectively.

At Eden Park, there were 22,043 for their semifinal against France and 34,235 for the opening day when they played Australia.

42,579

And this was the record-breaking figure for the final in Auckland when the Black Ferns beat tournament favourites England 34-31 – the number organisers will want to pass when the Football Ferns play their World Cup opener at Eden Park against Norway on July 20.

It was also a world record crowd for women’s rugby, although the Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham on April 29 is poised to set a new record.

29

Of the Fifa World Cup’s 64 matches, 29 will be in New Zealand in four cities: Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton, Wellington.

16,162

The record crowd for women’s football in New Zealand was set in 2008 for the Fifa Under-17s Women’s World Cup final between North Korea and the United States at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

This number should soon be a distant memory or a fun quiz question.

The highest attendances for Football Ferns’ matches were set in January, with 12,721 and 12,508 watching their friendlies against the United States in Auckland (Eden Park) and Wellington (Sky Stadium) respectively.

113

The minute of North Korea’s late winning goal in extra-time, scored by Jang Hyon-sun, to beat the United States 2-1 in Auckland 15 years ago.

9

The number of matches at Eden Park – including the Football Ferns’ opener against Norway on July 20, a last-16 knockout match, a quarterfinal and a semifinal – in the venue that could continue to break New Zealand’s crowd records for women’s sport.

1.12 billion

According to Fifa, on television or digital platforms, 1.12 billion watched coverage of the last Women’s World Cup in France in 2019.

3

The minimum number of the matches the Football Ferns will play, starting against Norway in Auckland, before their remaining pool fixtures against the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

0

The Football Ferns have played at five World Cups since 1991, including the last four, but have never won a match and will be desperate to rectify that before record home crowds.

300%

Re-elected Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirmed last month the tournament prize money would increase by 300%.

The US$152 million (NZ$246m) fund, covering prize money, team preparation and payments to players' clubs, is a huge boost from 2019 and 10 times what it was in 2015.