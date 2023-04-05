Football Ferns to play Vietnam in Napier in final match before Fifa Women's World Cup

The Football Ferns have locked in their final match before the Fifa Women’s World Cup – against an opponent they’ve never played before in a city they’ll be visiting for the first time.

They will take on Vietnam at McLean Park in Napier on July 10 [kickoff 5.30pm], 10 days before they face Norway at Eden Park in Auckland in their World Cup opener.

The match will be the last of three friendlies they have between now and the start of the tournament, which New Zealand is co-hosting with Australia, though there may also be a fourth behind-closed-doors match.

JENNY CHUANG/Photosport The Football Ferns will play Vietnam in Napier in their final match before the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

This week the Ferns are in Antalya, Turkey, preparing to face Iceland [kickoff 1am Saturday NZ time] and Nigeria [kickoff 1am Wednesday NZ time].

Vietnam are ranked 33rd in the world by Fifa, eight places lower than the Ferns, who slumped to a record low 25th-place in the latest update last month.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said the match against the Asian nation would be the perfect end to the Ferns’ pre-tournament training camp, which is set to run through May and June in Auckland.

“We will have had the majority of the squad in our pre-tournament training programme for a number of weeks before the game so this match is the perfect opportunity to put what we will have been working on into action in a full international friendly environment.”

The fixture is set to be the first international sports event held in Hawke’s Bay since the region was left devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in early February.

Klimková said the Ferns “know how difficult things have been for the people of Hawke’s Bay this year, including for our players’ friends and families in the region, so wanted to make this game our final public match before the tournament and show our support to them”.

McLean Park had been in the running to be a training site for one of the 16 teams based in New Zealand during the World Cup, but was ultimately overlooked.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the city was “very proud” to be hosting the Ferns for the first time.

“It’s particularly exciting to be a centre for football fever as New Zealand gets ready to co-host one of the largest sporting events in the world.”

After playing Norway in Auckland on July 20, the Ferns then face the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30 in their other two group A matches.

They are trying to win a match at a World Cup for the first time, having had three draws and 12 defeats previously.

They are also trying to make it to the knockout stages, which will likely require a pair of wins.

As they prepare to face world No 14 Iceland, the Ferns are hoping to end an eight-match winless run, where they have gone 527 minutes without scoring a goal.

Iceland won 1-0 when the two teams met in the United States last February after scoring inside the first minute.

Right back CJ Bott has been ruled out of this month’s matches with a groin injury.

Football Ferns – pre-World Cup fixtures [NZ time]

Saturday, April 8, 1am: v Iceland; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey

Wednesday, April 12, 1am: v Nigeria; Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey

Monday, July 10, 5.30pm: v Vietnam; McLean Park, Napier