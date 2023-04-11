Fifa Women's World Cup: Fan chant to be unveiled, tickets to go on sale with 100 days to go

Tickets for this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup go back on sale at 2pm on Tuesday

The Unity Beat – a fan chant unique to the tournament – will be unveiled at a 100-days-to-go event at Eden Park on Tuesday morning

Stuff will be running a live blog and stream from 8am covering that event and counting down until tickets go back on sale. You can find it in our World Cup section.

A fan chant unique to this year's Fifa Women's World Cup is set to be unveiled on Tuesday when an event marking 100 days to go is held at Eden Park in Auckland.

Tickets will also return to being on sale at 2pm that afternoon, with seats at all 29 of the matches to be played in New Zealand still available.

The rematch of the 2019 final between the champion United States and the Netherlands at Sky Stadium in Wellington is set to be the hottest ticket.

A total of 650,000 tickets have been sold across the 64 matches to be played in New Zealand and Australia, with almost 150,000 sold for the 29 to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

The Football Ferns will play Norway at Eden Park in Auckland in the first match of the World Cup on July 20, with Australia's Matildas playing the Republic of Ireland at Accor Stadium in Sydney later that evening.

The Ferns will then head to Sky Stadium in Wellington for their second match against the Philippines on July 25, with their final group A fixture against Switzerland set for Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 30.

All three Ferns matches are expected to be among the most popular when tickets go back on sale, as are the Americans' other two matches, against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22 and Portugal at the same venue on August 1.

Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson felt the backing of a home crowd for the first time in her international career in Christchurch last November and is looking forward to having historic levels of support at the World Cup, with their home crowd record of 12,721 being set at Eden Park against the US earlier this year.

“The Black Ferns did it last year and speaking to some of those girls, they've just said it was absolutely phenomenal," Esson said last week, before the Ferns played Iceland in Turkey.

“I'm hoping that New Zealand can get behind the Football Ferns and do exactly the same thing.

“Please show you support and help the game to grow, not only in New Zealand, but all across the world as well."

Other group stage matches in New Zealand include a clash between group C heavyweights Spain and Japan in Wellington on July 31 and one between group H heavyweights Sweden and Italy in Wellington two days later.

A total of five knockout fixtures will be played in Auckland and Wellington – a round of 16 match in each city on August 5, a quarterfinal in each city on August 11 and a semifinal at Eden Park on August 15.

Tickets have been off sale since March 3 while Fifa goes through the process of allocating those already sold to specific seats, in order to ensure fans are grouped with other fans of the same team in an effort to boost the atmosphere.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images The United States celebrate winning the last Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2019. Their match against the Netherlands in Wellington at this year’s tournament is expected to sell out.

Once they go back on sale on Tuesday, they will remain on sale until matches begin, but there will be no walk-up sales at any of the venues. Purchased tickets will be available for use on the official ticketing app once it is launched closer to the tournament.

World Cup chief operating officer Jane Patterson said her advice was to buy tickets as soon as possible.

“We can’t guarantee tickets will be available if you leave it too close to kick-off with interest in this Fifa Women’s World Cup starting to build.”

Tournament organisers have invited a group of football fans to Eden Park on Tuesday to be the first to perform what they call the Unity Beat – "a loud, bold and super fun chant".

They said the chant would be "the sound and symbol of celebrating greatness" and "representative of how far the women’s game has come”.

Fifa Women’s World Cup tickets – all you need to know