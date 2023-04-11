'Hugely exciting': Tickets back on sale with Fifa Women's World Cup 100 days away

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

Football Ferns legend Maia Jackman stood in the middle of Eden Park on Tuesday, as the 100-days-to-go milestone was marked ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

But she wishes she could be playing there on July 20, when the Ferns take on 1995 champions Norway in the opening match of the tournament being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Tickets went back on sale for the final time at 2pm on Tuesday, with 650,000 already purchased across both countries in the earlier sales phases.

Around 150,000 had already been sold for the 29 matches to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin, including almost 20,000 for the opening ceremony and first fixture at Eden Park.

The Ferns’ home crowd record currently stands at 12,721 – a high achieved in January, when they hosted the reigning world champion United States in Auckland.

That mark is set to be eclipsed when they get their World Cup campaign under way, chasing their first win and one of the two places in the round of 16 on offer to the four teams in group A.

Jackman said it was “hugely exciting” to think that the World Cup, featuring a total of 32 teams and 64 matches, was just over three months away from starting.

“Standing out on that pitch as an ex-Fern, knowing what it's going to be like for them to be playing on the 20th of July, in 100 days, it's just super exciting.

“And obviously it's not just the Football Ferns, it's an entire World Cup – it's huge.”

The United States, the Netherlands, Spain, Japan and Sweden are the women’s football heavyweights among the 16 teams that will be based in New Zealand during the tournament, which will run for 32 days, culminating in the grand final at Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 20.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Former Football Fern Maia Jackman at the 100-days-to-go event at Eden Park ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

In addition to the Matildas, who will be looking for a boost from home advantage, England, France, Germany and Canada are the leading contenders among the 16 teams on the other side of the draw, based in Australia.

Jackman made 50 appearances for the Ferns from 1993 to 2010 and she said having a Women’s World Cup “here in our own backyard” was something she and other past players had only dreamed of.

“We are really, really excited to see what the girls can do and just what this brings to this country.”

The Ferns have been in Turkey this month, playing friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria – their last matches before coach Jitka Klimková has to finalise her 23-strong World Cup squad, the announcement of which is expected in late June or early July.

The Ferns will have a final public warm-up match before the World Cup on July 10 at McLean Park in Napier against Vietnam, 10 days out from their tournament opener.

After facing Norway, they will head to Sky Stadium in Wellington to play the Philippines on July 25, then to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to play Switzerland on July 30.

The last World Cup match to be played in New Zealand will be a semifinal at Eden Park on August 15. Tickets for that match did not go back on sale on Tuesday as seating allocation for it is still being finalised.

As the 100-days-to-go milestone was marked at Eden Park, the Unity Beat, a chant unique to this World Cup, was performed for the first time.

Superfan Megan Gould, a school sports coordinator and self-described “soccer mum” was one of those involved in the creation of the chant.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fifa Women’s World Cup mascot Tazuni at the 100-days-to-go event at Eden Park.

“Because I work with children of all ages, I had a view of how it would be for kids,” Gould said.

“I’m a big believer if you want to get things kicking off – like chants – it comes from children.

“It’s quite catchy and something kids can join into and get behind.”