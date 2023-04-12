Football Ferns 'not gritty enough' defensively in loss to Nigeria, coach says

Nigeria scored either side of halftime then put the icing on the cake late on in a 3-0 win over the Football Ferns in Turkey.

For half an hour, the Football Ferns looked like the better team when they played Nigeria in a friendly at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya on Turkey’s southern coast on Tuesday [Wednesday NZ time].

Then came the corner where their opponents’ veteran centre back, Onome Ebi, dropped off Michaela Foster and rose to send a header goalwards, just past the dive of New Zealand goalkeeper Vic Esson.

Nigeria added a second four minutes after halftime, when Malia Steinmetz didn’t track the run of Onyi Echegini, who met a cross from the right and volleyed home a first-time finish.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova lamented her side’s lack of grit in their loss to Nigeria.

Their third came deep into stoppage time, when Desire Oparanozie outfought Claudia Bunge and finished past Esson, right after the goalkeeper and defender Katie Bowen had made a pair of crucial blocks.

In that specific moment, there was a bit of fight from the Ferns, but there wasn’t enough of it across 90 minutes.

Which was why coach Jitka Klimková was left lamenting a lack of grit after the final whistle confirmed her side’s 3-0 loss – a worrying sign just over three months out from a Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil.

“It was disappointing – specifically in front of the goal,” she said.

“We were not gritty enough in our defensive third.

“We gave up a goal from a set play, we gave up a goal from a cross.

“Then we were obviously pushing for a better result and we took a risk and went with three centre backs and they got a chance in the last minute and scored.

“For me, the biggest improvement that we need to now look for is our gritty defending in the box and putting bodies on the line – the same way they did.

“How many crosses did they block from our side? How many times did they win those battles in our final third? The critical piece today was really in front of the goals – defensively and in attack.”

Striker Hannah Wilkinson brought a long goalless run to an end after 561 minutes when she netted in the Ferns’ 1-1 draw with Iceland at the same venue last week, but the clock has started again and now sits at 146 minutes after a toothless outing that was all too familiar.

“We penetrated more against Iceland and when we were in the final third, we were much more sophisticated and we scored a goal,” Klimková said.

“Today we had some chances and we couldn't put the ball into the net. That's down to the decisions that we were making in front of our goal.

“Against Iceland, we were efficient defensively, we were efficient in attack, but not today.”

After losing Olivia Chance in the Iceland match to a knee injury – the nature of which remains unclear – the Ferns suffered another midfield setback against Nigeria when Oparanozie landed on Betsy Hassett following a clumsy challenge.

“I know we will evaluate her situation and do the maximum to take care of her,” Klimková said.

“It looks like it might be a broken rib, but we'll see. They obviously need to go to the hospital to figure out what it is.”

Next up for the Ferns is a pre-World Cup training camp in Auckland in May and June, which players will join as their club seasons come to an end.

They have one public match to go before the World Cup starts on July 20, against Vietnam in Napier on July 10.

Football Ferns – April international window

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 34’) Iceland 1 (Dagný Brynjarsdóttir 27’)

Nigeria 3 (Onome Ebi 34’, Onyi Echegini 49’, Desire Oparanozie 90’+5) Football Ferns 0