Alana Cook scores stunning goal for World Cup heavyweights USA against Ireland

On her 26th birthday, Alana Cook has scored an incredible first goal for the USA women's football team.

Alana Cook won’t be forgetting her first international goal anytime soon.

The USA defender has struck an incredible long-range goal on her 26th birthday to help the FIFA World Cup favourites score a 1-0 victory over Ireland on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) at City Park in St Louis.

Cook’s screamer of a goal came from nothing in the 43rd minute when she caught Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan creeping forward in the box.

Brosnan quickly backtracked as the ball looped over her head but despite getting a touch with her fingertips, she was unable to stop Cook’s stunning strike.

READ MORE:

* Betsy Hassett latest Football Fern facing injury recovery ahead of World Cup

* Delays, complaints over ticket sales for Fifa Women's Football World Cup

* Football Ferns' results under Jitka Klimková make it hard to have faith ahead of World Cup

* Sam Kerr showered with praise after Australia shock England ahead of Fifa World Cup

* Football Ferns 'not gritty enough' defensively in loss to Nigeria, coach says



Cook revealed post-match her first goal for the US was more good fortune that the perfect strike it looked like.

Jeff Roberson/AP Alana Cook (left) is mobbed by her USA teammates after scoring her stunning goal against Ireland.

“I think when it came out to me I just wanted to put it back in play so it was going to be dangerous, and hopefully Lindsey (Horan) or someone would get a head on it,” Cook told AP.

“Excited to get a first goal, excited to help the team,” she said.

The USA’s second win over Ireland was the first match without scoring sensation Mallory Swanson who tore the patellar tendon in her left knee over the weekend during her side’s 2-0 victory at the weekend.