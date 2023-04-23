NZ Football chief, Ferns coach putting lot of stock in training camp ahead of World Cup

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell and Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková are singing from the same song sheet ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

They are both putting a lot of stock in the training camp in Auckland that will begin on May 1 and effectively run until the start of the tournament on July 20 – a stretch where Pragnell hopes they will also be able to tap into some “external expertise”.

While he remains confident the team can achieve their goals of a first World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages as one of the top two teams in group A, Pragnell acknowledged this week that recent results had been cause for concern ahead of the major event on home soil.

“I’d have to have my head in the sand to think otherwise”.

Pragnell declined to go into detail about what exactly had been learned and what changes, if any, had been made following the February international window, where a 5-0 loss to Portugal and 2-0 and 1-0 defeats against Argentina left alarm bells ringing.

The Ferns showed signs of progress as they began the April window with a 1-1 draw against Iceland, but after a strong opening half hour in their second outing against Nigeria, they slumped to a 3-0 loss, stretching their current winless run to 10 matches.

NZ Football’s new high performance manager, Keir Hansen, was in Turkey with the team this month. He only joined the organisation at the start of March after leaving Netball NZ and was expected to cast a fresh pair of eyes over the Ferns environment from a high performance perspective.

Pragnell said he had spoken to Hansen since the end of the tour last Tuesday, but wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of his feedback “because ultimately the reality is that’s confidential to him and the team”.

One thing he would say is that as part of “making sure there’s no stone left unturned” NZ Football was looking at what “external expertise” it could tap into to help the Ferns during their upcoming camp, with the start of the World Cup just under three months away.

“That would be working closer with High Performance Sport NZ, but also some other successful teams.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport The Football Ferns huddle after conceding in their 3-0 loss to Nigeria in Turkey earlier this month.

“I won't go into detail, because it's still being agreed exactly what that will look like, but it would mean looking at other successful teams in this country and looking where adjustments were made at the right time to make sure that the team are hitting their straps.”

The most drastic adjustment would be a change of coach, as was the case with the Black Ferns ahead of last year’s Rugby World Cup triumph, albeit only after NZ Rugby initially decided against such a move, but that is not on the cards here.

Speaking more broadly about the growing concern about the Fern’s World Cup chances in the local football community, Pragnell said “anyone who thinks there’s a silver bullet probably lives in a black-and-white world and sees things a bit simple”.

When Klimková was appointed in 2021, she was given a six-year contract through to the end of the next World Cup in 2027, a decision Pragnell at the time put down to a desire for long-term continuity.

“Until you're willing to commit to some continuity, you're always going to be at the behest of the next game.”

Pragnell said this week that setting a performance target for Klimková to continue in the role past the World Cup was not something that had been contemplated, but did confirm there would be a thorough post-tournament review.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell has confidence the Football Ferns can achieve their Fifa Women’s World Cup goals, despite poor recent results.

After facing Norway in Auckland on July 20, the Ferns play the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 and Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

They will likely need two wins to make the round of 16, with the Philippines – who they beat last September – and Switzerland the two opponents they’ll have the best chance of beating.

The Ferns’ last public match ahead of the World Cup will come 10 days before their opener, against Vietnam in Napier, with their 23-strong squad expected to be named at some point in the fortnight leading up to that fixture on July 10.

For Pragnell, the key to getting the Ferns firing is getting them to show more resolve – a line that echoes Klimková’s repeated desire for them to be more gritty.

They have conceded soft goals in their losses to Portugal, Argentina and Nigeria and the draw with Iceland in recent months and have shown very little in the way of bouncebackability.

As she left Turkey for a brief visit home to Czechia at the end of this month’s international window, Klimková said she was excited about spending an extended period of time with her players in May and June.

Daniela Porceli/Photosport New Zealand's head coach Jitka KlimkovÃ¡ watches the Football Ferns during their 1-1 draw with Iceland in Turkey.

They will arrive in camp as their club seasons end, with those already finished in A-League Women expected to be there initially and the bulk of the World Cup squad due to arrive by mid-June.

“I really believe that's a critical piece for our preparation, where we can actually focus on ourselves as a team,” Klimková said.

“Everybody knows what we need to do and we will do it. We will be working on our preparation to inspire the nation.”

The Ferns left Turkey with an injury cloud hanging over key midfielder Olivia Chance, who went down clutching her left knee late in the first half against Iceland two weeks ago.

Klimková said last week that Chance was set to consult with a specialist around the nature of her injury and that she didn’t yet know what the blow would mean for her availability for the World Cup.

NZ Football has not provided any further update this week.

Two other midfielders – Ria Percival and Annalie Longo – are racing to recover from serious knee injuries suffered last April and September respectively, while Betsy Hassett suffered two broken ribs in the loss to Nigeria and is set to spend at least a month on the sideline.

Fullback CJ Bott missed this month’s matches after suffering a groin strain playing for Leicester City in the English Women’s Super League.

FIFA Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin”, is the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns' road to World Cup – key dates

May 1: Training camp in Auckland begins

May 21: Scottish Women's Premier League ends

May 27: English Women's Super League ends

June 26: American NWSL World Cup players released

July 6: Expected deadline to name World Cup squad

July 10: Friendly v Vietnam in Napier

July 20: World Cup opener v Norway in Auckland