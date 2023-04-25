Four bid to host 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup

Four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Tuesday, days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race.

Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates trying to win a vote scheduled for May next year.

All four projects come from countries “with a strong football tradition,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

Germany, South Africa and Brazil hosted three straight editions of the men's World Cup from 2006 to 2014, and the 2026 men's edition will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada.

READ MORE:

* Gianni Infantino holds onto FIFA power as voters share World Cup wealth

* Fifa targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year

* Germany beats Turkey to host Euro 2024 after politically-charged campaign



The potential hosts met a first FIFA deadline last week and must sign a bidding agreement by May 19. FIFA wants the official bid plan documents by December 8.

At least one of the four should be left off the official ballot paper.

FIFA previously said its 37-member ruling council chaired by president Gianni Infantino will pick up to three bids later in the campaign to go on the ballot for a vote by more than 200 member federations.

The host will be picked on May 17 next year at the annual FIFA Congress where each member’s vote will be published. The venue for that meeting has not yet been announced.

SKY SPORT Football Ferns miss penalties for Melbourne City as Victory triumph in dramatic A-League Women playoff.

The member federations in the contest should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The 2027 tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format. The 2019 edition in France and won by the United States had 24 teams.