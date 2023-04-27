Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Football Ferns star poised to make timely injury return

There are 12 weeks to go until the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Every Thursday in the lead-up to the tournament, Stuff will be bringing you the latest news, results and scuttlebutt from the world of women’s football.

This week, national correspondent Dana Johannsen looks at the key stories of the week.

Percival poised to make timely comeback

It’s just gone a year since veteran midfielder Ria Percival collapsed clutching her knee in the Football Ferns’ 2-1 loss to the Matildas in Townsville.

Percival later told reporters at that moment her only thought was what the injury would mean for her World Cup chances. She already knew what a scan would later reveal: she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament, requiring a knee reconstruction.

This week Percival will likely mark a huge milestone in her comeback, with the 160-cap international set to play her first game for Tottenham Hotspur since her injury.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Ria Percival is comforted by teammate Hannah Wilkinson and her Australian opponents after being injured during the Ferns’ 2-1 loss to the Matildas in Townsville.

In a report on the club’s website, Spurs’ manager Vicky Jepson said after playing in her first 11 v 11 practice ahead of this week’s Aston Villa fixture, Percival was on track to be named in the matchday squad for this weekend’s Women’s Super League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“She’s looking as sharp as ever, she’s worked tirelessly to get herself to where she is and we’re hoping that, come Brighton, she’ll be in the squad, providing things go well. We’ll see whether she will get minutes then, but she’ll definitely be on the bench for that game if things go to plan,” said Jepson.

The return of Percival is a timely boost for the Football Ferns as they search for answers to their on-field woes. Prior to being injured, no one had played more in Jitka Klimkova’s short time in charge of the Ferns than Percival.

Speaking of ACLs …

The woman who led England to their historic European Championship win at Wembley last year has been ruled out of the Women’s World Cup in a major blow for one of the tournament favourites.

As mentioned in last week’s edition of FWWCW (Fifa Women’s World Cup watch, keep up) there were grave fears for Lionesses captain Leah Williamson after she was forced from the field early in Arsenal’s 1-0 Women’s Super League defeat to Manchester United with an apparent knee injury.

Earlier this week, those fears were realised when scans confirmed Williamson had torn her ACL. Williamson joins her Arsenal teammates Beth Mead (England) and Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) to be ruled out of this year’s World Cup with ACL injuries.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Leah Williamson celebrates following her team’s quarterfinal victory over Spain in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Championship.

Williamson’s injury was not even the most dramatic thing to happen to Arsenal’s women’s team this week. The team were forced to evacuate their plane after it caught fire on the runway in Wolfsburg, Germany as the team was preparing to fly back from its Champions League semifinal via a chartered flight.

It was reported a bird flew into the left engine during takeoff at Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport.

It caused a loud bang and a fire to break out, forcing takeoff to be abandoned and the squad and support staff were evacuated onto a coach on the runway.

Other than the bird, no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Are we … football influencers now?

The bids to host the next Fifa Women’s World Cup are in, and it contains a couple of co-hosting arrangements. Sound familiar?

The US Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation have put in a joint bid to host the 2027 edition of the tournament, while Belgium, Germany and Netherlands have also teamed up.

South Africa and Brazil have also put in expressions of interest to host the tournament, preferring to go the solo route.

Co-hosting agreements are increasingly seen as the future of the World Cup, with Fifa expanding the formats for both the men’s and women’s tournaments in recent years. This year’s women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia will be the first to feature the new 32-team format, while the next men’s tournament in 2026 (hosted by US, Mexico and Canada) has been expanded to include 48 teams.While the designation of the World Cup to a single country has benefits including a boost to national pride and tourism to that region, there are also drawbacks - most notably the eye-watering costs to build facilities that are often destined to become white elephants after the champion is crowned.

South Africa and Brazil, the hosts of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, have already learned this lesson. Many of the stadiums constructed for the tournaments are no longer in use because of the lack of a local team nearby and the high operating cost of hosting events.

This week’s key matches

A-League Women’s grand final: Western United v Sydney FC; Where: CommBank Stadium, Sydney; When: Sunday, 6pm [NZT]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2

The A-League grand final will be a case of the debutants v the dynasty.

Newcomers to the competition this season Western United will take on Sydney FC, who will be appearing in their sixth straight grand final, in this weekend’s championship decider.

Despite Western United, which represents western Victoria, being the top qualifier, the final will controversially be played in Sydney’s CommBank Stadium after the A-League’s decision to sell hosting rights for the next three years to Sydney, via Destination NSW.

The controversy will likely only further play into Western United’s Cinderella narrative should the triumph this weekend.

UEFA women’s Champions League semifinal second leg: Barcelona v Chelsea; Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona; When: Friday, 4:45am [NZT]; Coverage: DAZN/YouTube

Spanish giants Barcelona took a 1-0 lead in the Champions League tie earlier this week courtesy of an absolute screamer of a strike from Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen.

With the Football Ferns drawing Norway in their World Cup opener in July, the much-replayed footage of the goal will likely cause Klimkova to break out in a cold sweat.

In a short turnaround, Barcelona host the return leg in Camp Nou, where they are heavily favoured to book a place in the final in Eindhoven.

UEFA women’s Champions League semifinal second leg: Arsenal v Wolfsburg; Where: Emirates Stadium, London; When: Tuesday, 4:45am [NZT]; Coverage: DAZN/YouTube

After the aforementioned injury drama in the Arsenal camp, the Gunners’ showed incredible resilience to battle to a surprise 2-all draw against Wolfsburg in the opening leg, after finding themselves 2-0 down 24 minutes into the contest.

Back in north London for the deciding leg, Arsenal will need to draw on that fighting spirit once more to advance to the final. Look out for Brazil’s Rafaelle Souza and Swedish international Stina Blackstenius who were key to Arsenal’s comeback in Germany.