Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Football Ferns' rivals to star in Champions League final

Michaela Foster turns her attention to Fifa Women's World Cup after breakout season with Wellington Phoenix.

There are 11 weeks to go until the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Every Thursday between now and then, Stuff will be bringing you the latest news from the world of women’s football.

We will also be taking a look at the biggest matches you can watch each week – those involving Football Ferns and those featuring some of the stars that will grace our shores in July and August.

First, here are the key stories from the week just gone.

Ferns’ rivals star in Champions League

Three players the Football Ferns are likely to come up against at the World Cup will play in the Uefa Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on June 4 [NZ time].

Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen scored in both legs as Barcelona beat Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the decider against Wolfsburg of Germany, who scored with one minute remaining in extra time to beat Arsenal 5-4 on aggregate in their semifinal.

Graham Hansen is joined in Barcelona’s squad by international team-mate Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Switzerland forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, who both came off the bench in each match against Chelsea.

Joan Monfort/AP Norwegian international Caroline Graham Hansen scored for Barcelona in both legs of their Uefa Women’s Champions League semifinal win over Chelsea.

Barcelona have made it to the final for the fourth time in five seasons and will be eyeing a second title, while Wolfsburg will be chasing a third title, having won previously in 2013 and 2014.

The Ferns begin their World Cup campaign against Norway on July 20 and face Switzerland in their final group A match on July 30.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Football Ferns fullback Michaela Foster was named the Wellington Phoenix’s A-League Women player of the year on Tuesday.

Football Ferns duo win Phoenix awards

Michaela Foster was one of the last players signed by Wellington Phoenix ahead of their second season in A-League Women, but she almost ran the table at their annual awards on Tuesday night.

The fullback was named player of the year, players’ player of the year, members’ player of the year, the media player of the year and also won goal of the year, for her free kick in a 3-3 draw with Brisbane Roar in January.

The only awards Foster didn't win were the golden boot – which went to Milly Clegg, who scored four goals – and members’ under-23 player of the year, which went to Clegg, even though Foster was eligible to win it too.

The pair and several of their team-mates made a flying visit to Wellington to attend the awards ceremony, as this week has marked the start of the Football Ferns’ pre-World Cup training camp in Auckland.

Getty Images Football Ferns midfielder Ria Percival made her return to football for Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, just over 11 weeks out from the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ria Percival’s long-awaited return

Football Ferns midfielder Ria Percival played her first competitive minutes in over a year when Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Women’s Super League last weekend.

The international centurion had been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury while playing for the Ferns against Australia last April.

“It was obviously a great moment for me, it's been a tough year for me and the team this season, but to come on and try and make an impact and try and get a result, yeah, it was a good feeling,” Percival said afterwards.

This week's key matches

English Women’s Super League: Arsenal v Leicester City; Where: Meadow Park, London; When: Saturday, 6.30am [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on FA Player (free)

Arsenal are coming off the disappointment of losing to Wolfsburg in the Champions League and need to move up from fourth to qualify for the next edition of the competition.

Their next English Super League match pits them against Leicester City, home of Ferns fullback CJ Bott.

Leicester have won their last two matches, but are still one of four teams battling to avoid finishing 12th and being relegated, currently sitting two points clear of the drop in 10th.

English Women’s Super League: Manchester United v Tottenham; Where: Leigh Sports Village, Manchester; When: Sunday, 11.30pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on FA Player (free)

Also in the relegation battle are Percival and Tottenham, who have the daunting task of travelling to play league leaders Manchester United, who currently sit three points above crosstown rivals Manchester City.

After her eight-minute cameo against Brighton & Hove last weekend, there will be plenty of interest in how much of a run Percival gets here.

Spurs sit one point above Leicester and have two more matches to come after this weekend, at home against current wooden-spooners Reading and away to West Ham United.

US National Women’s Soccer League: Angel City v KC Current; Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles; When: Monday, 12pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on watch.nwslsoccer.com (free)

Ali Riley’s Angel City had to settle for a 3-3 draw away to Portland Thorns last weekend, after home goalkeeper Bella Bixby scored a late equaliser with a backheel.

This weekend’s NWSL match pits them against KC Current.