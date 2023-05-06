Football Ferns begin the most important training camp in the history of NZ sport

ANALYSIS: The most important training camp there’s ever been in the history of New Zealand sport started this week in Auckland.

The Football Ferns haven’t won since September and have suffered eight defeats in their 10 matches since then, while scoring just twice in 900 minutes.

There normally wouldn’t be a lot of attention on the national women’s football team’s plight, but this year New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

From July 20 to August 20 the eyes of the football world will be on events down under and the Ferns won’t want to be embarrassed by coming up empty-handed.

A first World Cup win is a must for the world’s 25th-ranked side in group A, where their rivals are world No 12 Norway, world No 20 Switzerland and the Philippines, ranked 49th.

Their best chance to get that result is likely to be their second match, against the Philippines at Sky Stadium in Wellington on July 25.

But even if they manage that, the Ferns will likely need something from one of their other two matches – against Norway at Eden Park on July 20 and Switzerland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 30 – if they’re to achieve their second goal, of making it to the round of 16.

Those three matchdays have loomed large over everything the Ferns have done in the six months since the draw was conducted at Auckland’s Aotea Centre in October.

They are now less than 11 weeks away, as of Thursday – the same day journalists got a look at what the first group of players to arrive in camp in Auckland have been up to.

Sixteen members of a 40-strong wider training group have been there this week, with another nine due to arrive over the course of this month. Eleven more are then slated to come in in June, while four players will only be involved if they make coach Jitka Klimková’s final 23-strong squad, as a result of their club commitments in Europe and the United States.

Klimková has described the period between now and the start of the World Cup as “a critical piece for our preparation, where we can actually focus on ourselves as a team”.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Wellington Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry is among those on the bubble as far as Fifa Women’s World Cup selection is concerned.

“Everybody knows what we need to do and we will do it.

”We will be working on our preparation to inspire the nation.”

The next three months can effectively be split into four phases.

First there is the week just gone and the five to follow, leading up to the selection of a preliminary squad on June 9.

Many of those in camp in May have been on the fringes of the Ferns in recent months, and this is their chance to put their hands up.

When the seventh week starts on June 12, the majority of those still playing in Europe this month should have arrived and preparations will really ramp up.

A key element of the final three weeks leading up to the selection of the World Cup squad on June 30, where those in camp are set to face off against boys teams replicating the playing styles of the Ferns’ three group stage opponents.

Once the squad is locked in, players will be given the chance to briefly step back from football and connect with friends and family in the first week of July.

But from the seventh, when they reassemble in Napier, they’ll be together until the end of their campaign and their focus will be squarely on the World Cup.

Wellington Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry is one of those on the selection bubble, looking to earn a place in the final 23 as a right back who can also play centre back if needed.

Like others who don’t already live in Auckland, she has been put up in an AirBNB, which she is sharing with Phoenix team-mates Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell, and also Gabi Rennie, who is soon to arrive from her college in the United States.

Barry is competing for a place in the World Cup 23 with the likes of Liz Anton, Grace Neville and Kate Taylor and while she has every chance of making it, it’s also entirely possible she could be among the initial cuts in early June.

“It's a bit nerve-wracking, but it's super exciting,” said Barry, one of five players in the wider Ferns squad who were part of New Zealand’s bronze medal win at the 2018 Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

“I think it's just about taking each day as it comes and learning as much as I can from it.

“Even if I'm not selected, I still need to reap the benefits from this and I feel like I am.

“I'm just going to put my best foot forward every day and hope that that's good enough.”

Twenty-five players have taken the field for the Ferns in their last five matches and that group doesn’t include Ria Percival, who made her return from a serious knee injury with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend; Annalie Longo, who is making steady progress with her recovery from a similar setback, or goalkeeper Anna Leat.

The upshot is that there are absolutely places to be won and lost in the final 23 over the next eight weeks – but selection isn’t the only thing that will be on the minds of players as the World Cup draws closer.

As forward Indiah-Paige Riley put it: “We know we need to improve and I think the only way to do that is to train hard five days a week and work in the gym on top of that and also have meetings”.

“It's what comes with being a world-class athlete.”

Klimková has talked plenty about the benefits of having an extended period of time with her players and with the team winning just three of their 23 matches with her in charge, there’s no shortage of potential areas for improvement.

June 30 might loom as D-Day as far as selection is concerned, but it won’t be until July 10 that anyone outside the team gets to see whether they’ve made the most of their time together.

The Ferns are due to have a behind-closed-doors match against a World Cup team in Auckland after that, but their friendly against Vietnam at McLean Park that afternoon will be the only insight fans get into whether they’ve made any gains before their July 20 showdown with Norway.

A win in Napier would put a spring in their step heading into their tournament opener 10 days later, set to be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

An 11th outing in a row without one would only further foster a sense of trepidation ahead of the biggest fixtures the Ferns have ever had.

FIFA Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin”, is the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns’ road to the Fifa Women’s World Cup

Wider training squad

Goalkeepers: Lily Alfeld, Brianna Edwards, Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Deven Jackson, Aniela Jensen, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz, Grace Wisnewski, Alyssa Whinham

Forwards: Hannah Blake, Milly Clegg, Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Maggie Jenkins, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Key dates

June 9: Preliminary squad selected

June 30: World Cup squad selected

July 7: World Cup squad assembles in Napier

July 10: Friendly v Vietnam in Napier

July 20: World Cup opener v Norway in Auckland