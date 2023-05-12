Fifa Women's World Cup: The secret to 17-year-old star Milly Clegg's rapid rise

Milly Clegg scored goals for New Zealand at the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup tournaments.

Practice makes perfect.

Teen goal machine Milly Clegg has revealed the secrets to her rapid rise after bolting into contention for the Football Ferns’ Fifa Women’s World Cup squad on the back of a breakout year.

12 months ago, Clegg said the Under-20 World Cup was not even on her radar let alone the senior tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia this July-August.

But the Auckland schoolgirl has catapulted into the frame for a third World Cup after scoring at the under-20 and under-17 tournaments last year, and finishing her debut A-League Women season as Wellington Phoenix’s top scorer.

She is only 17 but the Football Ferns’ struggles in front of goal have opened the door for an x-factor player with natural goalscoring instincts like Clegg possesses to stake her claim for selection in the 23-strong squad.

“I have learnt in the last year that things happen really quickly,” said the young striker, who lists Matildas captain Sam Kerr as her biggest inspiration.

“I probably didn’t think I’d make the under-20s and then two World Cups later I’m now in the Ferns, so it all happened really fast.”

After starring for the Phoenix in the A-League, Clegg received her maiden Football Ferns’ call-up for their April friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria. She came off the bench in both games.

Stuff Phoenix striker Milly Clegg is vying for a place in the Football Ferns’ Women’s World Cup.

“It was so cool,” Clegg said. “Even just getting called up but making the debut was so special.

“You’re not really expecting it so I was quite nervous but also really excited to get on the field.

“I loved every minute of it. It’s obviously a bit faster paced but because I wasn’t on for too long it wasn’t so daunting.”

After her senior debut, Clegg was subsequently selected for the Football Ferns’ training squad where 40 of New Zealand’s best women’s footballers are competing for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at a World Cup on home soil.

So what has been the secret to Clegg’s meteoric rise? Practice and playing with boys, she said.

“We have a goal in our backyard and we’re always shooting at it, me and my brothers.

“I feel like it comes naturally but we are also working on scoring a lot. I think we got the goal when I was about 7. We’re always kicking a ball around.

“The more you do it the better you get.”

Up until last year, Clegg had mainly played in boys teams and she said that made her the footballer she is today.

“It’s obviously a lot more physical and you have to work to find your place in the team.

“They’re faster, stronger and fitter so having to match them emulates professional football. You develop a lot quicker playing with boys.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Milly Clegg scores against Adelaide United.

“When I was younger I made it into my Ellerslie boys then I went to MAGS and my coach there knew the coach at Bucklands Beach so he recommended I go out there.

“It was a bit of a slow start but then I got into it and scored quite a few goals and earned my spot in the team.”

Clegg’s next goal is to crack the Football Ferns’ squad for the World Cup.

“It’s a huge goal for me. I’ll try my hardest and hope it happens. I’ll just keep working hard and putting my best foot forward,” she said.