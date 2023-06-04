Inside the Fifa Women's World Cup sponsorship deals

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023. Ada Hegerberg of Norway, Danielle van de Donk of the Netherlands, Alex Morgan of the United States.

When the Fifa Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia, some of the world’s biggest brands will dominate stadiums, main streets of host cities, and our television sets.

Top-tier sponsors pay hundreds of million of dollars for exclusive rights to associate their names with Fifa, with an expectation of boosting sales of their products and services to a global audience.

So who are the big names, and what does it take to win the coveted “partner” spots on Fifa’s sponsorship programme, where does the money flow to, and do the sponsors have any say in how the tournament is run?

SportBusiness estimated Fifa received about US$1.74 billion (NZ$2.88b) in sponsorship income during the four-year World Cup cycle ending with the men’s tournament in Qatar last year.

Who are the big sponsors, and how does it work?

Fifa offers sponsorships in three categories: partners, sponsors and supporters.

Partners are the big hitters who paid US$1.05b over the past four year, World Cup sponsors paid US$545m and regional supporters another US$125m.

But the Women's World Cup now has its own broadcast and sponsor deals and is no longer bundled with the men’s tournament.

For the Women’s World Cup, Adidas, Coca-Cola and Chinese property conglomerate Wanda are the partners. But Fifa has also introduced a new women’s football partner tier, made up of credit card company Visa and New Zealand accounting software firm Xero.

Below the biggest spenders are the sponsors, brewer Budweiser and Argentina-based software company Globant, McDonalds and Rexona.

United States technology company Cisco, Australian bank CommBank (owner of ASB), Australian winemaker Jacobs Creek, and Australian logistics company Team Global Express hold the rights as supporters.

The principal partners get top billing at stadia and on promotional material, followed by sponsors and supporters.

All advertising is stripped from the stadia, which will be bedecked in the official colours of the tournament and the sponsors’ logos and colours.

The top sponsors will be exclusively advertised on the pitch-side electronic boards to maximise television exposure, while the lower-tier sponsors will have to make do with signage higher up in the stadium.

123RF Adidas has been the official Fifa World Cup match ball supplier since 1970.

So how do companies get in on the action?

Sports management expert at Massey University Dr Trish Bradbury says sponsorship deals are based on a mutually beneficial relationship. Fifa might approach companies to be a sponsor, or a sponsor might see a benefit for them being involved with a Fifa World Cup.

A sponsorship agreement usually starts with a preliminary discussion, or proposal to consider the benefits for both sides and how it will hit the target market, Bardbury says.

An agreement will stipulate the term of the deal, and include clauses that could end the arrangement, should something go awry, to protect the brand. That could include poor performance or behaviour from a team or athlete.

“Sponsors are being a lot more picky, a lot more clear on what they want, and protecting themselves,” Bardbury says.

Sponsors typically want a contract that spans multiple years to build long-term consumer recognition of the brand with the event.

“There's no sense in Coke being there for a year or two and then somebody else comes in,” she says.

Fifa will use some of the sponsorship money to run the event and some goes into funding other Fifa programmes.

“And one would like to think that if it is money that is attracted from a women's Fifa World Cup, that will go into the women's game. But that doesn't always happen,” Bradbury says.

In some cases sponsors could add a clause to their contract stipulating how the money is to be used, she says.

But sponsors do not get a say in how an event is run or scheduled.

Dr Richard Wright is a senior lecturer in sports leadership and management at Auckland University of Technology.

“We talk about the golden triangle of sport commercialisation,” where the sport is the product, the sponsors pay for much of it, and the media presents it to the consumer, Wright says.

“Sponsorship starts with market research, and it ends with market research. It's a commercial transaction, these companies are paying for advertising space.”

The money spent sponsoring the Women’s World Cup is a fraction of the amount the Men’s World Cup commands, but it will still be in the millions, or tens of millions of dollars, compared to the hundreds of millions for the mens event, he says.

The partners have a lot more skin in the game than the other sponsors. In addition to the huge amounts of money invested, partners often also provide physical resources and perhaps some human resource such as knowledge and intellectual property, Wright says.

Visa runs the ticket purchasing, Coca-Coca is the major drink suppliers, Adidas supplies the balls and volunteer uniforms.

Visa and Xero’s decision to be Fifa Women’s Football partners, is a “shrewd move if you think about the push for women's sport in general, and the way it is moving now, and the future of sport”, Wright says.

“These companies are saying we want to be separated from the traditional partners and say: ‘we are specifically backing women's football’.”

For the sponsor tier, their involvement is a straightforward commercial transaction – “we will give you some money in return for X amount of coverage”, he says.

The supporters use the tournament as an exclusive opportunity to show off their products and services to win new business, Wright says.

Sponsorship is Fifa’s main source of revenue alongside media rights. But some sponsors can also lower their cost of sponsorship by providing value-in-kind as part of their deal, such as vehicles to move people around, seats on aircraft to bring foreign teams into the country, or drinks.

That is why the likes of airlines, car companies and drink suppliers are among the popular sponsors, he says.

Fifa tries to group partners over a period of time, covering multiple events, typically over the four-year men’s World Cup cycle to provide financial stability.

While some smaller events would make a loss for sponsors, the returns from exposure at the top tournaments, such as the men’s and women’s world cups, or the Under 20 World Cup more than make up for that, Wright says.

The Women’s World Cup has arguably been a loss-leader, because until now, it has not been able to attract the television exposure needed to make it profitable, he says.

That has started to change over the past two tournaments, and Fifa is putting a lot of focus on the exposure that the Women’s World Cup received in France.

Getty Images An estimated 1 billion television viewers watched the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, up from 750 million in Canada four years earlier.

Television viewers are booming, but there is trouble ahead

An estimated 1 billion television viewers watched the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, up from 750 million in Canada four years earlier.

But not everyone values the women’s game to the same degree as the sponsors and funders.

Fifa has struck trouble convincing the five biggest football nations in Europe to pay, what it deems, a fair price for the rights to broadcast the tournament.

Increasingly urgent negotiations are under way with broadcasters from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England to increase their offers.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said the low-ball offers received show disrespect for the women’s game.

Infantino said earlier this year that some initial offers from European broadcasters were about 1% of the equivalent paid for the men's World Cup broadcast rights.

Certainly the time zone for the tournament is not ideal for European broadcasters with daytime games playing in the early hours of the morning in Europe.

While acknowledging the games are not being played in prime-time in Europe, the European kick-off times of 9am or 10am, including the final, “is quite a reasonable time” for viewers, Infantino said.

AP Fifa president Gianni Infantino says the low-ball offers from European broadcasters show disrespect for the women’s game.

Game times in the key US market are more favourable with evening games here showing in Los Angeles in the afternoon, and early evening in New York.

Wright says the standoff is potentially hugely damaging for Fifa and its sponsors.

Broadcast rights are a major source of income for the not-for-profit organisation which it distributes globally for the good of the game, and it has an obligation to get as much for the rights as possible, he says.

But Fifa also has an obligation to its sponsors to ensure there are no blackouts across the continent, and that the sponsors get what they have signed up for, Wright says.

“If I was a sponsor, I would be just quietly having a word going, hang on, what's our contract, say?” Wright says.

They are expecting their brands to be promoted extensively at the event and through the media in all countries where games are broadcast, he says.

“That is what sponsors are signing up for. The sponsors are not signing up for the good of the game. The sponsors or signing up as a commercial transaction to get their logos, their brands advertised.”

The Government could also say: “Hang on, we're expecting the city of Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Dunedin, to get exposure to people living in England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, as per agreement.”

As of April, the Government had invested about $55m in the event “and surrounding activity”.

The total includes $19m for upgrades at 30 sporting facilities, including $5m for gender-neutral changing room upgrades, and a $10m “leverage and legacy programme” which includes school holiday programmes for girls inspired by the event, all of which could be expected to have lasting benefits.

Wright says the exposure a Fifa World Cup offers to countries, cities and business “is arguably second to none.” Only the Summer Olympics is bigger.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government last year announced it would spend $19m getting match and training venues up to speed for the Women's World Cup (first published September 23, 2022).

Ambush marketing

New Zealand and Australia have become popular choices for large events because both countries have laws protecting sponsors from ambush marketing by rivals.

Ambush marketing is when rival companies try to associate their products with an event that already has official sponsors.

The Major Events Management Act was established before to the 2011 Rugby World Cup, making it illegal to ambush market at a major event in New Zealand, Wright says.

New Zealand beer brand Steinlager has a history of coming up with creative ways to take advantage of events they are not sponsors of, without risking legal action or prosecution.

At the 2011 Rubgy World Cup, which was sponsored by Heineken, Steinlager used its sponsorship of the All Blacks to create a rugby-themed television commercial to associate itself with the tournament without being accused of ambush marketing.

The act allows for an exclusion zone of at least 1km around stadiums to ensure only the sponsors’ brands are seen in the zone.

Wright expects competitors will literally be lined up on the exclusion boundary to take advantage of the event.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 takes place from July 20 to August 20.