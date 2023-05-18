Documentary series Following The Ferns shines spotlight on Football Ferns

Footballer CJ Bott is profiled in the documentary series Following The Ferns.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup kicks off in July but how much do you know about the Football Ferns?

For anyone with gaps in their sporting knowledge, help is at hand thanks to a new documentary series.

Called Following The Ferns, the programme showcases eight Football Ferns players making their mark in professional clubs and American colleges.

Those featured include C.J. Bott, who plays for Leicester City in the Women’s Super League, and Olivia Chance, who represents Celtic in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The documentary series offers a glimpse into what everyday life is like for these sportswomen.

Matt Zambonin C.J. Bott, who plays for Leicester City, can be seen in the new local series Road To Fifa World Cup.

“One of the things that the Football Ferns are needing to do is build a profile of the players because the sport is growing,” says the documentary’s executive producer Ross Karl.

“They really aren’t household names yet. We’ve got this huge tournament coming which will help build the sport and football really needs to take advantage of that.

“But in order to do it, they really need to become household names. The personalities need to be out there. People need to know the people they are supposed to support.

“Our idea is that we want to be in, around their lives, and allow people to see how wonderful they are, what they do and what they’ve had to overcome.”

Last year the women’s Rugby World Cup was a big hit with the New Zealand public. It is hoped the Fifa Women’s World Cup will also be popular in this part of the world.

David Neilson Olivia Chance plays for Celtic in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

“It is a massive tournament as far as the global stage and that’s probably something that people will need to come to appreciate,” says Karl.

“Women’s football isn’t the most visible of sports in New Zealand but the Women’s Football World Cup is massive globally.”

Following The Ferns, Sky Sport 1, from Tuesday May 30