Football Ferns Barometer: How their squad looks two months out from the World Cup

Football Ferns players were buzzing after an early wake-up call to watch the announcement of who would host the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published June 2020)

ANALYSIS: There are two months to go until the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but just under six weeks until the Football Ferns squad is named.

Twenty-three players will be selected to represent New Zealand at the tournament it is co-hosting with Australia.

They will be charged with getting the country its first win at a senior men’s or women’s World Cup and qualifying for the round of 16 – their two stated goals.

READ MORE:

* Documentary series Following The Ferns shines spotlight on Football Ferns

* Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Sam Kerr continues to be outrageously good

* Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson wants to see your passion



Earlier this month, NZ Football announced that 40 players had been invited to train in Auckland at various stages leading up to the event.

Here’s how they seemingly stand, two months out from the Ferns’ opening match against Norway at Eden Park on July 20.

Stuff Fifa Women's World Cup 2023. Ali Riley of the Football Ferns.

Vic Esson has been firmly ensconced as the Ferns’ No 1 goalkeeper since last May, starting all but one of the nine matches she has been available for in that time.

Anna Leat looks likely to be her backup, while Erin Nayler should round out the trio, though she has been out with a hip injury since April.

Murphy Sheaff and Brianna Edwards have made Ferns squads this year as injury replacements after being the top two keepers at last year’s Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup

Lily Alfeld has had her push to make her Ferns debut slowed by the knee and back injuries that left her sidelined for all the Wellington Phoenix’s most recent A-League Women campaign.

CJ Bott has only played in three of the Ferns’ last 16 matches as a result of untimely injuries, but is finishing the English Women’s Super League season strong with Leicester City.

There’s a chance Bott could be pushed forward into a midfield role, which would likely mean Ali Riley coming across from left back to play the position she does at club level.

If specialist right back cover was needed, Grace Neville would appear to have the edge over Mackenzie Barry.

Rebekah Stott made a welcome return to the Ferns in April after 10 months out with an ankle injury and the impact of her presence was clear to see.

Katie Bowen lined up alongside Stott in the two matches that month, but should face strong competition from Claudia Bunge for the second starting spot come July.

Meikayla Moore has been the fourth centre back given regular playing time, but has been sidelined with a back injury since April

It would likely take an injury elsewhere for Kate Taylor to make the final squad, with versatile options such as Barry or Anton likely to provide further cover, if needed.

Ali Riley and Michaela Foster look like being two first-choice left backs, with the latter’s set-piece ability making her a must-include, even though she only made her international debut in February.

As noted under right backs, there are some big decisions to be made as to who plays where exactly and that will have a say in who joins the leading trio of Bott, Foster and Riley.

Liz Anton’s ability to cover not only both fullback positions but centre back as well might ultimately get her the nod. She has played most of her football for the Ferns at left back, so sits here in this analysis.

It’s hard to see a way in for specialist left backs Ally Green or Ashleigh Ward, except in the case of injuries.

Ria Percival’s return from a serious knee injury with Tottenham Hotspur in the closing weeks of the English Super League season has been a welcome sight.

In her absence Betsy Hassett and Malia Steinmetz have become the first-choice midfield duo, though one might have to make way for Percival to start.

Olivia Chance hasn’t played for her club, Celtic, since suffering a knee injury while playing for the Ferns in April, but is said to be progressing well with her recovery ahead of coming into camp in June.

Annalie Longo is also tracking well in her return from her own serious knee injury, suffered last September. A key moment will come when she resumes contact training shortly, but even if she was only available off the bench in July, her presence would still be welcome.

Daisy Cleverley will be the midfielder on the bubble if Longo does make it, with Bowen also able to provide depth.

The extent to which Longo can feature, if at all, and how Klimková balances her squad will be key. In picking a potential 23 here, we’ve gone with an extra forward, but it could easily be the other way around.

Four other midfielders in the mix – Phoenix duo Alyssa Whinham and Grace Wisnewski, Deven Jackson and Aniela Jensen – look more like being options for the future.

Hannah Wilkinson and Jacqui Hand started up front in the Ferns’ most recent pair of matches, with the former scoring her first international goal in almost a year and the latter bringing some much-needed dynamism in her first international outing since last September.

Grace Jale joined them in starting on the right flank in those fixtures. She suffered an ankle injury in training this week in Auckland, and while it is set to keep her out in the immediate future, it is not believed to be serious.

Gabi Rennie and Paige Satchell had their playing time cut in February and April and appeared to be almost sharing one job, as they are both players who offer plenty of running, but are yet to deliver much end-product at international level. That could leave one of them vulnerable when final decisions are made.

Indiah-Paige Riley didn’t get off the bench at all in April after being limited by injury in February, but has previously shown herself to be a dribbling threat and comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces – skills the Ferns are for the most part lacking.

Milly Clegg made her Ferns debut in April after a strong debut season with the Phoenix. The 17-year-old scored goals at Under-17 and Under-20 Women’s World Cups last year and is a good chance to make this year’s senior World Cup her third in the space of 12 months.

Ava Collins has regularly been involved in Ferns squads under Klimková, while Hannah Blake will have boosted her chances with a strong series of outings for Perth Glory in the closing stages of the A-League Women season.

Emma Rolston didn’t have the campaign she would have wanted to do likewise with the Phoenix, with Maggie Jenkins the other forward in the mix.

Football Ferns – potential World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Indiah-Paige Riley, Gabi Rennie, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson