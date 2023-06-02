Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in awe of backflipping Fifa Women's World Cup star Sam Kerr

She might be an Olympic champion snowboarder, but there’s one trick Zoi Sadowski-Synnott can’t do that Matildas captain Sam Kerr can.

Whenever Australia and Chelsea’s superstar striker scores a goal, which is a very regular occurrence, Kerr celebrates by producing a trademark backflip.

“That is extremely impressive,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“I actually can’t just do a backflip standing on the ground.

“That is a goal of mine, but I need a snowboard and some snow, or maybe a trampoline.

“Big ups to Sam Kerr.”

Phil Walter/GETTY IMAGES Champion snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was chosen to be an ambassador for the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Sadowski-Synnott has been chosen to be an ambassador for the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia in July and August.

Before she became a snowboarder, New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympic gold medallist grew up playing football.

She said she jumped at the chance to become a ‘Beyond Greatness Champion’ when approached by Fifa last year.

“I thought it was a great opportunity, and a privilege to be asked, because it’s the biggest women’s sporting event in the world,” she said.

“Football is so huge and it played a huge role in my sporting career as a kid and I just wanted to help promote the Women’s World Cup as we’re hosting it, which I think is really awesome.”

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Sam Kerr celebrates with an acrobatic flip after scoring for Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final.

As a kid growing up in Wānaka, Sadowski-Synnott dreamt of one day playing professional football.

She played football all throughout primary school before deciding to concentrate exclusively on snowboarding when the seasons began to clash and she started excelling on the snow.

“In autumn through winter, when the football season is, that’s when our snowboarding gets real good down in Wānaka so I felt like I had to choose at a certain point.

“The first thing I wanted to do when I was younger was be a professional football player, but then I got into snowboarding and the rest is history.”

As part of her role with Fifa, Sadowski-Synnott got the chance to participate in the Women’s World Cup draw at a glitzy event in Auckland late last year.

Vitality Women's FA Cup / TWITTER Sam Kerr scores for Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup final.

She said a lot of hours went into rehearsing and she was more nervous drawing team names out of a bowl than she was dropping in for a high-stakes snowboard competition like the X Games or Winter Olympics.

“I definitely got way more nervous doing something like that because I don’t train for anything like that and I wouldn’t say it’s part of my skill set,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“But it was so sick. I got to meet a lot of football legends and just be a part of the New Zealand crew who got to pick out the draw.

“There was way more rehearsal than you would expect and way more than I expected but for something as big as that, a draw for the Fifa World Cup, you don’t want to muck anything up!”

As a professional snowboarder, Sadowski-Synnott lives a busy life, travelling throughout the world chasing the snow, so she does not follow football as closely as she did when she was younger.

However, she said attending a World Cup game was a “bucket list” item of hers and she was super excited that she will be able to tick that off at the opening game between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

“Over the last six months I’ve been travelling and I see a lot of people from a lot of different places and everyone is so excited to make it down to New Zealand or Australia for a game, which just shows how many people it reaches and how many people it inspires.

“I hope it makes a big impact on young girls in New Zealand and Australia and shows there is a pathway and opportunities to make a career out of it.”