Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Sam Kerr continues to be outrageously good

We’re just nine weeks out from the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Every Thursday in the lead-up to the tournament, Stuff will be bringing you the latest news, results and scuttlebutt from the world of women’s football.

This week, the Matildas skipper underlines her reputation as one of the best strikers in the world, Barcelona’s record run comes to an end, and there’s hope at the end of the rainbow armband debacle.

Sam Kerr continues to be outrageously good

Matildas’ skipper Sam Kerr pulled off the rare feat of making UK football writers look prescient when, no sooner had she taken out the Football Writers’ Association’s women’s player of the year award, she produced another star turn for Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Monday.

Kerr led Chelsea to their third straight Women's FA Cup, scoring the lone goal in an arm wrestle of a final against Manchester United in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Sam Kerr gives the fans (and the photographers) what they want.

It follows the star striker’s heroics for Chelsea in last year’s final, in which she also struck the decisive goal. Such is Kerr’s consistency the joke now is, if you’re not familiar with how FA Cup finals work, essentially 22 women kick a ball around for 90 minutes and then Sam Kerr scores the winner.

Almost as inevitable as Kerr being on the scoresheet was the celebration that followed, with the 29 year-old pulling off her trademark backflip, producing some truly spectacular images.

The two sides will now shift their rivalry back to the Women’s Super League, where Chelsea, the defending champions, are second in the standings with 49 points from 19 games, one point behind United who have played a game more.

Barcelona’s record-setting winning streak comes to an end

One of the most astounding winning runs in professional sport came to an end last week.

Barcelona’s streak of 62 straight wins in the Liga F was brought to a halt, when the visitors were held to a one-all draw against Sevilla.

Having already wrapped up their fourth straight Liga F title, the Spanish giants fielded a heavily rotated side for the fixture, and despite the late introduction of Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who continues her comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, they were unable to break free of Sevilla.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images There are promising signs 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will be fit for Spain for the Fifa World Cup.

They did, however, manage keep their unbeaten run intact.

You’d have to go all the way back to June 2021 to find the last time Barca dropped points in Liga F, when they were beaten by Atletico Madrid less than 48 hours after winning the Copa de la Reina.

With their Liga F title secure, Barca’s attention will be squarely on the Women’s Champions League final. After knocking out Chelsea in the semifinal, Barcelona will meet Wolfsburg in Eindhoven next month as they seek their second European trophy.

The rainbow connection

It seems it’s not a Fifa World Cup without an armband controversy. But the long-running “dialogue” between Fifa bosses and national federations over whether players will be permitted to wear rainbow armbands during the Women’s World Cup appear to be reaching a promising conclusion.

The chief executive of Football Australia, James Johnson, told the Observer this week that he is “confident and optimistic” players will be allowed to wear rainbow armbands at the World Cup.

Johnson said talks between the co-hosts and football’s governing body had been productive, and that it was likely to lead to players “having greater ability to express themselves”.

Harriet Lander/Getty Images Leah Williamson of England wears a rainbow armband in the Women's Euro 2022 final.

The development follows the fallout from the men’s tournament in Qatar, where six European countries – including England – abandoned plans to wear the OneLove anti-discrimination armband after being told their captains would be booked if they did so. That was because under Fifa rules team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images, and the captain of each team “must wear the captain’s armband provided by Fifa”.

This week’s key matches

Women’s Super League: Manchester United v Manchester City; Where: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh; When: Monday, 5.45am [NZT]; Coverage: Live on Spark Sport.

Manchester United will need to move on quickly from the heartbreak of Monday’s defeat to Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final, as the title race featuring both clubs continues.

What more could get England international Katie Zelem’s side fired up than a good ol’ fashioned Manchester derby?

Looking ahead to this week’s match-up, United coach Marc Skinner said “I want Man City to feel the hurt that we feel today”.

DFB Pokal Final: Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg; Where: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne; When: Friday, 2:45am [NZT]; Coverage: N/A

After a shock 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Women’s Bundesliga at the weekend, Wolfsburg’s league title hopes are all but over. Instead they’ll quickly turn their attention to two upcoming finals: the DFB Pokal - the German knock-out football Cup competition - and then the big one next month, the Champions League final against Chelsea.

The “She-Wolves” (lol) will need to quickly address their defensive woes against SC Freiburg, with German goal-keeper Merle Frohms vowing her side will bounce back.

“We now need to analyse the game in a matter-of-fact way and concentrate on the important assignments ahead.”