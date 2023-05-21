From supermarket job on the side to Football Fern: Michaela Foster eyes World Cup spot

Michaela Foster's world changed last October – putting her on course to play for the Football Ferns at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand – but it didn't quite change enough.

So as well as becoming the star player for the Wellington Phoenix in their second season in A-League Women, she also took up a job at a supermarket in the city’s northern suburbs.

The age-group international had been a dominant figure in Auckland club football last winter, but was initially only offered a scholarship contract by the Phoenix in October, paying little more than the minimum wage over the course of a six-month season.

That left Foster with some thinking to do, as she already had a full-time job at Hamilton Girls’ High School, but she eventually decided she “wanted to do football” and used the carrot of a proper contract with the Phoenix as motivation.

“I tried to watch all their games last year and I definitely felt like I wanted to be a part of that, but coming in on a scholarship deal, you just don’t know where you’re going to sit with regard to game time.

“I want to be a teacher after football and I had got a taste for it and was loving it, but at the same time football was the dream, so I couldn't really say no.

“Financially it was a bit of a weigh-up, but for me football was the priority and I was happy to get a job away from football if it was going to allow me to play for the Phoenix.”

That’s how Foster ended up working the checkouts at New World Tawa, even as she established herself as a Phoenix starter and one of their most impressive players.

To begin with, she was working up to 20 hours a week across as many as four shifts, but after she played enough in A-League Women to trigger an upgrade to a full contract, she cut her workload back to one or two per week.

On the field, Foster only missed half an hour of action as the Phoenix improved on their record from their first season, but still finished last and claimed the wooden spoon.

In addition to her excellent defending at left back against some of A-League Women’s most dangerous attackers, Foster’s set-piece delivery became her calling card, and though she only finished with one goal (from a direct free kick) and three assists, the accuracy of her corners indirectly set up seven others.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Michaela Foster started all 18 of the Wellington Phoenix’s matches during the 2022-23 A-League Women season.

Off the field, she had her part-time supermarket job, which she says she enjoyed, “because it was nice to get away from football sometimes”.

“There are some really good people there and they were excited [about the Phoenix] and when I made the Ferns, they were super excited about that.

“It was a really cool environment to be amongst, and I will look to go back, probably, if I head to Wellington again.”

A second season in Wellington is something Foster is currently discussing with new Phoenix coach Paul Temple, but she might end up having other options, after her first campaign ended with quite the haul at the club’s annual awards.

She was named player of the year, players’ player of the year, members’ player of the year and media player of the year, and says the honours were “a bonus on top of the season that I had as a player, growing throughout”.

“It is always special to get an award, but to get all of those, I couldn't believe it. I think the biggest one was the players’ player.”

Foster made a flying visit to Wellington for the awards dinner earlier this month, as it fell on the second day of the Football Ferns’ training camp leading up to July’s World Cup, which New Zealand is co-hosting with Australia.

The 24-year-old is set to have a big part to play in that tournament, having seized her chance in a way none of the other left back contenders beyond captain Ali Riley have managed in recent times.

Foster’s performances for the Phoenix had coach Natalie Lawrence putting her forward for a call-up in February, but she didn’t make the cut when Ferns coach Jitka Klimková named her initial squad for that month’s friendlies.

When she was eventually get called in, it was only as a training partner, but an untimely injury to a team-mate allowed her to ultimately make her debut off the bench at Waikato Stadium – on the pitch where her father, All Blacks coach Ian Foster, had once been a star in his time as a rugby player.

After another cameo off the bench a few days later in Auckland, Foster was an easy selection in the next Ferns squad, for friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey in April, where she made her first starts.

In the first match, against Iceland, one of her trademark corners was headed home by Hannah Wilkinson to secure a 1-1 draw, and her set-pieces generally were threatening.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport Michaela Foster made her first start for the Football Ferns against Iceland in Turkey in April.

In the second, against Nigeria, her set-piece delivery remained dangerous, but there were moments where she was exposed defensively, leaving her with plenty to reflect on in the lead-up to World Cup selection day on June 30.

“It's definitely a huge step-up to international level,” says Foster. “To get 90 minutes in my first start was incredible and to play against a quality right-winger who was amazing and hold my ground gave me a lot of confidence.

“The Nigeria game, it wasn't my best game, but I'm someone who knows that that happens. You've just got to learn from it and grow.

“For me, it’s just about week by week, day by day, going out there and doing what I need to do.

“If selection happens, that's up to the coaches, not me. I’ve got to just do my thing on the field.

“Either way, the tournament's going to be exciting.”

Foster’s potential as a footballer became clear as she grew up playing first for Claudelands Rovers, then for Hamilton Wanderers, as well as the Hamilton Girls’ High School 1st XI.

She first became a left back ahead of the 2016 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan and was later named as the New Zealand captain, with coach Gareth Turnbull saying at the time: "When she says or does something, she leads by example and the group follows”.

While she played every minute of that tournament, which ended with a 5-0 win for her side over the hosts, she wound up being an unused substitute two years later at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

“I guess it's part of my little comeback story in a way,” says Foster. “I didn’t get on the field and it was tough ... it was the first time I'd experienced really being in that position of not playing.

“But we had a great draw against France, against the home team, which was pretty special, and I felt just as amongst it as anyone else. Obviously you want to be on the field, but to share those moments was pretty special.”

Twelve players from those under-17 and under-20 squads had become Ferns by the start of 2022, but not Foster, even though her efforts at age-group level, in club football and at San Diego University in the US had suggested she might have something to offer a team that has stagnated over the past decade.

Call-ups for several other American college players as a result of Covid-19 border restrictions at the end of 2021 served as a reminder she wasn’t far away from the Ferns. After completing her degree and moving home, she joined Auckland club Northern Rovers for the 2022 season, with an eye to pushing on as a footballer, even if it meant commuting up and down State Highway 1 on a regular basis when she started work in Hamilton.

It still took a bit of fortune from there for Foster to get her break – the Phoenix needed to be allowed to sign scholarship players, under the terms of their entry into A-League Women; she needed to be able to make that level of contract work, hence the job at New World; and even after that, it took others becoming unavailable for her to get her Ferns shot in February.

What matters most is that she’s there now, looking to continue to seize all the opportunities she can with the World Cup less than two months away – an event that will give football a rare moment in the spotlight and has the Football Ferns playing at Eden Park ahead of her dad’s All Blacks, who have been forced out to one of Auckland’s lesser stadiums.

“I've always loved it,” Foster says of football.

“I haven't quite gone through a patch where I've questioned whether I want to do this or not. It's just always been a part of my life, I guess.

“When you see your teammates and younger girls making the Ferns, you do want to be there, but I've just had the mindset to keep doing what I'm doing, week-in, week-out.

“I try not to focus too far ahead in the future, and I thought if Ferns was to ever happen, then it would.

“I'm a big believer in that, and obviously I got my chance at the start of this year, which was really huge.

“When I put that Fern on again, it had been four years, so it was really special.”