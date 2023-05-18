Sickening injury puts Swiss captain in doubt for Fifa Women's World Cup

A young Everton player has issued a public apology following a sickening challenge that seriously injured Arsenal’s Switzerland captain, putting her Women’s World Cup campaign in jeopardy.

Switzerland star Lia Wälti had to be stretchered off the field early in the second half during Arsenal’s comprehensive 4-1 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League on Thursday (NZT).

Everton forward Aggie Beaver-Jones lunged at the ball and collected Wälti high on the ankle with her studs showing.

Beaver-Jones was shown a straight red card and was visibly upset as she was escorted down the players’ tunnel.

Naomi Baker/GETTY IMAGES Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti is carried off the pitch after suffering a serious leg injury.

If Wälti was to miss the World Cup it would be a huge blow for Switzerland, who have been drawn alongside the Football Ferns in group A.

The veteran midfielder has played for her country more than 100 times and served as their captain for four years.

“I am absolutely devastated to receive the first red card of my career vs Arsenal tonight. At 19, I struggle to put into words how upset I am about injuring another player,” a remorseful Beaver-Jones said in a statement after the game.

Jess Hornby/Getty Images Arsenal players rush to the aid of midfielder Lia Walti.

“Most importantly, I meant no harm whatsoever to Lia Wälti. I’m just not the type of player that would intentionally hurt another player.

“I lost control of the ball and was over eager to try and win the ball back. My lunge resulted in a bad but unintentionally reckless challenge.

“I’m so sorry Lia. I hope the injury is not too serious and that you make a fast and full recovery to Arsenal and the World Cup.”

While Arsenal were unable to provide an immediate update on Wälti’s condition, there are fears she might have broken her leg – an injury that would likely rule her out of the World Cup with only 63 days to go.

Wälti required oxygen and was sheltered by teammates before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

“We need to assess it, but we also need to think about her,” Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall said afterwards. “She has a World Cup to play so of course there’s a lot of emotion.”

Arsenal have been decimated by injuries this season. England stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, and Netherlands striker Vivianne Meidema, will all miss the World Cup because of long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Third-place Arsenal were 4-0 up when Wälti went off injured thanks to an early double from Matildas forward Caitlin Foord.

Elsewhere, Chelsea smashed West Ham 4-0 to move two points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table with two rounds remaining.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet in the penultimate round on Sunday while United host Manchester rivals City on Monday.