Football Fern Indiah-Paige Riley recalls what it was like facing the might of Barcelona

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

Barcelona have conquered almost all before them on the way to this year’s Uefa Women’s Champions League final.

The Spanish giants take on Wolfsburg of Germany in Eindhoven in the Netherlands this weekend [kickoff 2am Sunday NZ time] looking to add the European crown to the domestic title they won earlier this month.

Since the start of the current season last September, Barcelona have played 43 matches in all competitions and have had 38 wins, two draws and three losses – one of which was by default.

They have won Spain's Liga F for the past four seasons, while winning 110 of their 115 league matches.

Across all competitions in that time, they have won 154 of their 167 matches, while winning the Spanish cup in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the Spanish super cup in all four seasons, and the Champions League in 2021.

It was during that Champions League run – culminating in an emphatic 4-0 win over Chelsea in the final – that Barcelona came up against Danish club Fortuna Hjørring.

Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley was playing there at the time and she remembers sitting with her team-mates watching the draw for the round of 16.

Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley played against Barcelona with Fortuna Hjørring in 2021.

“When we got drawn against Barcelona, obviously we were a bit scared, just because they're filled with world-class players, but I was excited to have the opportunity to play against the best players in the world.”

Fortuna Hjørring had qualified for the Champions League by winning the Danish Eliedivisionen in 2020, but proved to be no match for Barcelona, losing 4-0 away and 5-0 at home.

In spite of the lopsided result, Riley came away with a sense of just how good the world’s best were.

“It was such an amazing opportunity to be on the field, sharing the field with the best player in the world now, Alexia Putellas. It was an exciting time and exciting event to be a part of.

“Obviously, we didn't really get an opportunity to win the game, but I think just watching their movement ... they're all class.”

Barcelona’s opponents this weekend, Wolfsburg, are no slouches themselves. While they missed out on winning Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga, as they had done in five of the past six seasons, they did win the German cup for the ninth year in a row and are playing in the Champions League final for the sixth time in the past 11 years.

David Ramos/Getty Images Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Lucy Bronze celebrate their Liga F win.

Both sides are replete with players that will feature at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia – a tournament that is also firmly in Riley’s thoughts.

After switching her allegiance from Australia – after enquiries from Stuff prompted Ferns coach Jitka Klimková to get in touch – Riley made her New Zealand debut last September.

In her second match, she set up captain Ali Riley’s winning goal against the Philippines in Los Angeles, showing the kind of comfort on the ball and attacking thrust the Ferns have often lacked in recent years.

But in February this year, when the Ferns had three losses at home, Indiah-Paige Riley was limited by concussion, then in April, she didn’t feature at all as they had a draw with Iceland and a loss to Nigeria.

When she spoke to Stuff about playing Barcelona, Riley was just starting the Ferns’ training camp in Auckland, which is set to run right up until their squad is named at the end of June.

She said her lack of playing time in April was serving as motivation to try to earn a place in the final selection.

“At the end of it, it kind of lit a fire inside my belly and now I wanted to come in here and really show why I want to be a part of that 23-player squad for World Cup.”

If she makes the cut, she might even find herself up against some of those Barcelona stars again, with Norway boasting forward Caroline Graham Hansen and Switzerland home to forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, both of whom played in 2021.