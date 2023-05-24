Fifa Women's World Cup: Football Ferns launch nationwide school programme

Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns defender Claudia Bunge was 15 the first time she met a professional female footballer.

That meeting inspired her to become the player she is today – a two-time A-League Women champion with Melbourne Victory and a 20-cap New Zealand international.

Former Football Ferns striker Rosie White was the guest speaker at a tournament Bunge was playing at.

“We had a Q&A and it was really chill, not scripted – and she was answering random questions the girls and I had. Seeing her was a turning point for me.”

Bunge is hoping she and the rest of the current crop of Football Ferns can inspire the next generation by performing on the global stage at the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Football Ferns player Claudia Bunge plays football with Tui Glen School students, including Kaira-Paige Patelesio, left.

The centre-back took a break from her World Cup preparation this week to fly to Wellington and pay a special visit to Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley.

Eight years after soaking up every word White said at that question and answer session, the boot was on the other foot as Bunge spoke to the school before joining in a game on the back field.

Bunge was there, along with other guests and dignitaries, including Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, to launch a schools programme called Kōtuitui as part of New Zealand Football’s World Cup legacy plan.

Kōtuitui is aimed at primary and intermediate aged children and uses the context of the Fifa Women’s World Cup to teach culture and collective identity.

More than 14,000 students from 120 schools from across the country have registered to take part in the programme, according to New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell.

Kōtuitui was developed in partnership between NZ Football, Māori Football Aotearoa and Sport NZ, and has two parts: classroom learning activities, and football/futsal experiences.

“Kōtuitui is unique in terms of it being in curricular and as much about education as it is about football and skill development,” Pragnell said.

“Learning about football in school, I didn’t have that growing up,” added Bunge. “Having these programmes is awesome for creating some hype around the game.”

The Football Ferns played 37 consecutive games outside New Zealand prior to their two friendlies against South Korea in Christchurch in November, which kicked off a streak of seven straight home matches.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Students from Tui Glen School compete for the ball during a small-sided game.

They will play at least three times in New Zealand during the World Cup and have an additional warm-up scheduled match against Vietnam beforehand.

Bunge said she was a strong believer children need to “see it to be it” and she hoped the World Cup would lead to a huge uptake in participation in New Zealand.

Her first taste of watching international football was when the country hosted the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2008.

“I feel really strongly that being a role model, as most of us are now, that we need to be as present as possible.

“If one person comes to our games and wants to give it a go and does well and loves it, that’s pretty awesome.”

Bunge has been in camp with the Football Ferns in Auckland for the past four weeks, pushing her case for selection in the final 23-person squad.

This will be Bunge’s first senior World Cup if selected, and she said she is doing everything in power to ensure she will be included given the once-in-a-life opportunity to play a pinnacle event on home soil.

“The girls are feeling good, putting in a lot of work and the environment is really competitive. Everyone is trying to put their best foot forward,” she said.