Ryan Nelsen says it's 'easier to captain the All Blacks' than be a US women's football great

Kiwi Football Fix host sends a shout-out to Richie McCaw after ex-All Whites skipper says it's easier to captain the ABs to a World Cup title than be a veteran on the successful US women's football team.

Former All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen has quipped that it’s easier to captain the All Blacks to a Rugby World Cup title win than win 130 caps for the crack United States women’s football team.

Nelsen and Lindsay Tarpley, a two-time Olympic Games gold medallist, were discussing the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup finals on Sky Sport’s Kiwi Football Fix show which screens on Wednesday night.

Tarpley said the tournament from July 20 to August 20 - was “going to be massive’’ and a “unique platform for all the best teams and best players to be able to play in such beautiful countries as New Zealand and Australia”.

Nelsen, a friend of Tarpley, gave a nod to the former US forward by saying she had had “130 caps playing for a country where there are millions and millions of young girls playing’’.

“It’s probably easier to captain the All Blacks and win a World Cup then do what Lindsay’s done.’’

That brought smiles to the faces of Tarpley, show host Goran Paladin and Football Ferns legend Maia Jackman and former All Whites striker Fred de Jong, who were studio guests.

After Nelsen said he hoped there would be “nothing more inspirational’’ than the tournament which would inspire young New Zealand girls and women “to replace what Lindsay and Maia have done,’’ Paladin stepped in.

“Richie McCaw if you’re watching, real simple stuff with that World Cup all those years ago”.

Jackman, who had 50 New Zealand caps from 1993 to 2010, later said games against the United States were always “10 out of 10’’ in terms of “pain’’ factor for the Football Ferns.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/Getty Images Lindsay Tarpley (R) congratulates Kristine Lilly on her goal against the Football Ferns in 2007 as New Zealand's Maia Jackman looks dejected.

She recalled Tarpley “running past me 100 times’’ in one game, a claim the American quickly dismissed.

Nelsen, a former English Premier League defender, said: “Maia, I wouldn’t be embarrassed by that, Lindsay would have run by me as well, and definitely Fred [de Jong] for sure.’’

Both Tarpley, who earned 125 caps between 2003 and 2011, and Nelsen spoke of the importance of home support to the Football Ferns’ chances.

Nelsen, who captained the All Whites to an unbeaten World Cup finals campaign in South Africa in 2010, said “getting out of the group has to be the No 1 goal’’ for Jitka Klimková’s Ferns.

“Once you get out of that it’s elimination time, and anything can happen.’’

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ryan Nelsen (C) and Winston Reid contest an aerial challenge in the All Whites' 1-1 draw with world champions Italy at the 2010 World Cup finals.

The Ferns have not had a win since a 2-1 victory over World Cup group rivals Philippines last September, and have lost eight of their last 10 games, scoring just two goals.

Nelsen said “results haven’t been that good in the lead-in, but they’ve had quite a few injuries and hopefully they’ll be coming back.

He was encouraged by a 1-1 draw with Iceland in Turkey because the Icelanders “are going to be very similar to Norway’’, the Football Ferns’ Group A opening day opponents.

“You’d like to think we can get something from the Philippines and if we can compete against Norway, which we proved we can against Iceland, there’s more than a good opportunity to get out of the group.

“And hopefully, the New Zealand fans will come out and support the girls like crazy and we’ll get 50,000 in for the opening game.’’

Tarpley, who played at the 2007 World Cup but missed the 2011 edition after a career-ending cruciate ligament injury, said she was “excited to see how [the Football Ferns] perform” at home.

“That thrill and rush of emotion, I’m sure is going be overwhelming, but let’s hope they can use it in the best way possible.’’

Episode 33 of The Kiwi Football Fix airs on Wednesday at 7pm on Sky Sport 1.