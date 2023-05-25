From 70s restart to Fifa Women's World Cup hosting - NZ football's remarakable revival

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023. Captain Ali Riley and her 2023 teammates have benefited from a 50-year footballing whakapapa.

In the countdown to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament in New Zealand, Tony Smith takes a two-part look at some of the key moments in women’s football in Aotearoa. This is part two.

New Zealand’s first women’s football team captain Dr Barbara Cox has one fervent hope - that the sport’s Kiwi pioneers aren’t forgotten at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Cox, who captained New Zealand between 1975 and 1987, is concerned that her peers aren’t being acknowledged sufficiently for their part in reviving the game after a 50-year recess from the early 1920s.

“I’ve been in contact with the players just recently and some of them feel they haven’t been recognised for what they achieved and what they started. You did encounter disapproval, you did face hurdles, you didn’t get much support in the majority of clubs.

“I think that the players do have a right to feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved. Not like in 1921 when the women all gave up because of societal disapproval.”

“It would be very appropriate at this World Cup, which is the 50-year anniversary of when Auckland women started, that [the whakapapa of women’s football] should be celebrated.’’

So far, Cox says, the original New Zealand team players have been offered tickets to the Football Ferns' Group A games in Dunedin and Wellington, but not the July 20 opening game against Norway in Auckland.

After an early attempt to kickstart women’s football in New Zealand in 1921, the game went into hibernation for half a century at a time of global indifference from misogynistic male football administrators.

Eventually, female football fans in New Zealand grew sick of watching from the sidelines.

Among the catalysts for the revival here were the wives and girlfriends of players from Wellington’s Hungaria men’s club, a team of refugees from the 1956 Hungarian revolution that lit up the New Zealand football scene in the 1960s.

A Hungaria women’s team was formed in 1970. “We’d been going along for years to watch our husbands and boyfriends and thought we’d like to give it a go ourselves,’’ team member Mary Papp told The Dominion Post in 2009.

Grounds were difficult to get, forcing the women to train on a grass verge along busy Cobham Drive and dodge traffic when the ball bounced onto the road.

Joseph Romanos/Stuff Mary Papp points to a photograph of her early 1970 Hungaria women's football team before a reunion in Wellington in 2009. (Originally appeared in The Wellingtonian).

The Hungaria women played six-a-side games and had a fixture with a Palmerston North Saints side, who later joined a five-team Wellington based club league in 1972.

An Auckland women’s competition followed in 1973, comprising 10 teams.

A sub-committee was formed in Christchurch in 1972 to look at reviving women’s football. Terry Ireland, a Western club official who chaired the sub-committee, told Stuff this week that there had been informal games between business house women’s teams in the city in the early 70s. Christchurch United and New Zealand fullback Ian Park coached a team of his National Bank colleagues, and the Lane Walker Rudkin clothing factory also had a side.

A Western Liberals club team - featuring New Zealand cricketer Karen Hadlee - played the New Brighton Liberals as a curtainraiser to a national league men’s match at English Park in 1972. The Canterbury Soccer official history noted the “CFA [had] advised the women that no changing room facilities would be available to them’’.

That was typical of some of the hurdles women’s football had to leap in its formative years.

Staff Photographer/The Post Auckland captain Barbara Cox (L) watches teammate Linda Gates fire a pass in the 1977 national final, watched by Wellington's Elwyn Prentice (R).

Barbara Cox, who began her playing career in Auckland in 1973, said this month: “We didn’t encounter any forms of sexism because we started as a women’s association, but trying to get the referees association to see us a part of football and appoint referees to our game was very difficult.’’ The women’s competition had to rely on volunteer referees.

“Another barrier was grounds,’’ Cox said. “We had deliberately chosen Sundays to play so we wouldn't clash with men’s football, but we ran into problems with the council, who were reluctant to allow Sunday play on religious grounds, or told us that they would only allow Sunday play on their fields if you were an ‘unorganised’ sport.’’

Stuff Barbara Cox, the first New Zealand women's team captain, pictured in 2020.

Getting good gear was also a challenge. “If you had small feet you had to play in children’s boots, which were invariably plastic, because the manufacturers only made boots for men, and considered size six the smallest size.

“Sometimes the first thing we did when we went to play overseas was head for the gear shops to buy boots that would fit our feet, and clothing, because invariably had to wear men’s shorts and tops because there were no manufacturers for women’s gear.’’

None of the snags fazed the footballers. Their start-up sport took off with a whoosh.

Cox remembers Auckland “doubling our numbers every year’’ in the mid-70s.

Wellington hosted Auckland in 1973 in the first representative women’s game for 51 years - winning 4-0 before triumphing 1-0 in the rematch at Auckland’s Newmarket Park as a prelude to the Auckland men’s side’s game against Juventus (from Canberra, not Turin).

Terry Ireland said Christchurch had a regular organised women’s league from 1974. The game also began to grow outside the main centres. Cox said within a few years around 20 women’s associations were in place, leading to the New Zealand Women’s Football Association forming in 1975.

That year marked the advent of the first New Zealand team - the forerunner of the Football Ferns. Drawn exclusively from Auckland and Wellington, it was captained by Cox and coached by Wellington’s Dave Farrington, and included sisters Marilyn Marshall and Debbie Leonidas, New Zealand softball representatives who thus became women’s football’s first double internationals.

EVENING POST/The Post Wellington captain Marilyn Marshall, proudly holding aloft the Challenge Cup in 1977, was the New Zealand women’s football team’s first regular goalscorer.

Farrington, a Miramar Rangers player, was an early convert to the female football cause. Roy Cox, a former Queen’s Park Rangers reserve and Barbara’s husband, was equally influential in Auckland and national league referee Nick de Meyer coached a strong Rangers team in Christchurch.

Other male traditionalists remained sceptical until Farrington’s national team won all four games to take the 1975 Asian Cup title after paying their own way to Hong Kong.

That triumph “fuelled the growth of the game’’, Cox said, leading to unprecedented publicity and a surge of recruits at club level.

Stuff New Zealand women's soccer players Elaine Lee (L) and Carol Waller with the Asian Cup trophy after winning the six-team 1975 tournament in Hong Kong.

A five-team interprovincial tournament featuring Auckland, Wellington, Southland and two Canterbury sides, began in 1976 in Christchurch. Auckland and Wellington won 23 of the first 26 editions.

A national knockout cup series – now known as the Kate Sheppard Cup – began in 1994, with Christchurch club Nomads the inaugural winner. Auckland side Lynn-Avon has won it a record nine times.

With national competitions thriving there was now no chance of the game being mothballed or marginalised as it had been in the early 1920s. Women’s football was here to stay.

International success

Unknown/Supplied The New Zealand women's football team that beat the United States in 1987. Captain Barbara Cox is in the centre of the front row.

A glance at the Football Ferns’ historical results proves incontrovertibly that Barbara Cox and her contemporaries laid an impermeable foundation that has ultimately led to a home World Cup campaign in 2023.

There was no World Cup in their heyday, but New Zealand won the Asian Cup in 1975, and finished second at the inaugural World Invitation women’s tournament in Taiwan in 1981, beating teams from Switzerland, Norway, Taiwan and the Netherlands along the way. Some were club teams, others national sides.

New Zealand played in three tournaments in Taiwan, finishing fourth in 1984 and capturing a yet-to-be-repeated 1-0 win over the United States in 1987.

“Fifa sent coaches to look at the tournaments in Taiwan, and that was when the first thought of a World Cup started to enter our consciousness,’’ Cox said.

She said the win over the Americans was “amazing’’, considering 10 of the United States went on to win the inaugural World Cup in 1991.

Cox said New Zealand “were superior to Australia up until 1991. The Kiwis garnered nine wins, five draws and four losses in their first 19 trans-Tasman internationals.

They beat Australia to earn Oceania’s place at the first World Cup finals in 1991 in China, where they failed to win a pool game, scoring just once (via Kim Nye) in a 4-1 defeat to the host nation.

“After Australia failed to get to the first World Cup, their government gave them $1 million and New Zealand started to lose to them,” Cox noted.

The Ferns – rebranded as such in 2007 – have beaten the Australians just once in the last 28 years - in 1994 - and have since suffered 30 losses.

Stuff Mother and daughter Barbara and Michele Cox were among the best players in New Zealand women’s football’s early decades.

The ‘75 to 91’ era produced some of New Zealand’s all-time greatest players, including Cox and her daughter, Michele, Maureen Jacobson, prolific striker Wendy Sharpe, Debbie Pullen, Ali Grant (goal scorer against the United States in 1987) and Wendi Henderson.

Roy Cox - rated by women’s football historian Jeremy Ruane as “the godfather’’ of the women’s game - had a coaching wins ratio of 56% from 1983 to 1987 - and Dave Boardman (1988-94) 55 %.

Barbara Cox said the New Zealand women also benefited from regular coaching from other leading male coaches, including Ken Armstrong, Kevin Fallon, Allan Jones and Doug Moore.

Modern era

New Zealand had to wait for the Australians to quit the Oceania confederation for Asia in 2006 before qualifying for their second senior World Cup, in China in 2007.

The Ferns, who dominate Fifa’s weakest confederation, have since featured in every World Cup edition and every Olympic Games tournament since 2008.

They are yet to win their first World Cup match, and have set breaking that duck and qualifying for the second round, as targets in 2023.

But there have been highlights along the way.

A women’s national league began in 2002, replacing the week-long provincial tournament.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Canterbury Pride player kiss the trophy after winning the 2019 national league final.

New Zealand hosted the inaugural Fifa under-17 women’s World Cup in 2008, which drew 16,621 fans to the final at North Harbour Stadium (a record crowd for a women’s sporting event in Aotearoa until 42,579 watched the women’s World Cup rugby final in Auckland in 2022).

The Ferns celebrated a first Olympic tournament win over Cameroon (3-1) in 2012, which led to a creditable 2-0 playoffs defeat to world champions United States.

GETTY IMAGES Anna Leat (L) and Aneka Mittendorff celebrate after New Zealand defeat Japan in penalty kicks in the Fifa under-17 World Cup quarterfinals in 2018.

The Young Football Ferns made their mark on the global map by claiming the bronze medal at the 2018 under-17 World Cup. Goalkeeper Anna Leat, a penalty shootout scorer and saver, and striker Gabi Rennie have since graduated to full Football Ferns selection.

The 21st century Football Ferns became more professional and competitive under the coaching of John Herdman and his successor Tony Readings.

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images Coach John Herdman and captain Rebecca Smith of New Zealand leave the Football Ferns' changing room before a game against England at the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

Some recent players, notably defenders Rebecca Smith, Abby Erceg and current captain Ali Riley, who have starred in strong club competitions in Europe or the United States.

Strikers Amber Hearn (54 goals in 125 internationals) and Sarah Gregorius (34 in 100 games) bagged gaggles of goals (a scarce commodity for the current Football Ferns) before hanging up their boots.

Getty Images Football Fern Ria Percival (C) replaces Bethany England for Tottenham Hotspur in a 2023 Women’s Super League match.

The versatile Ria Percival and Rebekah Stott have been proven performers in England’s excellent Women’s Super League.

Off the pitch, New Zealand women have made their mark, with ex-Ferns Priscilla Duncan and Rebecca Smith working for Fifa. Aucklander Sarai Bareman has been Fifa’s chief women’s football officer since 2016 and will oversee the 2023 World Cup.

Challenges

Women’s football’s exponential growth hasn’t been without own goals.

Barbara Cox devoted her 2010 University of Waikato doctoral thesis to issues of power in a history of women’s football in New Zealand’’.

In it she noted the decade-long battle in the 1980s to get football authorities to allow girls aged 10 to 12 to play on boys’ teams before advancing to senior women’s grades.

Cox’s thesis also outlined how some early clubs had been reluctant to give equal status to their women’s side, some consistently referring to their top men’s side as “the first team’’.

That issue hasn’t disappeared entirely. Western Springs, one of New Zealand’s largest clubs, is currently entering mediation after threats of an exodus of senior women’s players - national league runners-up in 2022 - over parity issues.

The women’s game came under New Zealand Football management in 2001 after a Fifa-mandated merger between male and female football bodies.

It was a marriage of convenience, with Cox recalling some early anomalies.

“For example, a big poster was sent out to all the clubs with a picture of Ryan Nelsen filling up the whole frame, but in a corner there was a head and shoulders [image] of [Football Ferns star] Maia Jackman.

“They (NZ Soccer) had an awards evening, but there were no awards for women’s player of the year [at first].

David White/Stuff Football Ferns greats Maia Jackman (L) and Michele Cox wrote a book together, Murdering Middle Age, in 2022.

Cox was on a women’s advisory group that “would make a decision and find it over-ruled by someone that wanted something different. It was a title, but we had no power to do anything. If they’d kept women’s football under their wing, but basically an autonomous body with our own income and decision making, it would have worked, but it didn’t.’’

The former Women’s Association affiliates empowered Cox, ex-Football Fern Jane Simpson and respected Auckland administrators Allan McLarin and Noel Robinson to “try and change all the inequitable things happening’’.

They took NZS to the Human Rights Commission for alleged discrimination after the national body decided not to enter the Football Ferns in the 2004 Olympic qualifying campaign or the under-19 women’s side in the 2004 World Cup qualifiers on the grounds that they would not beat Australia.

Cox said that might have been acceptable if “it was the same for the men’’, but it was clearly discriminatory.

Meditation followed, a new, more progressive chief executive took over, ex-Football Ferns star Michele Cox was appointed to oversee women’s football and launch a successful bid to host the 2008 under-17 women’s World Cup.

Barbara Cox says she has one “sadness and possible beef’’ from the fusion of the men’s and women’s games. At the time of the merger, all New Zealand female squads, “apart from the senior sides’’ were coached by women, including ex-internationals Kathy Hall, Ali Grant and Debbie Pullen.

“Unfortunately, all those roles were given to men. Some of those men have got very good positions [worldwide]. I think if they had given all those positions to female coaches, not only would be have had very good coaches, we would have had role models for other woman to take up coaching.’’

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Head coach Jitka Klimková overseeing a Football Ferns training session in Auckland.

Cox would eventually like to see “the best person getting the job’’ as national coach, irrespective of gender. But she says it can only be good for “young girls watching [the World Cup]] to see Jitka Klimková in charge of the Football Ferns.

“It gives them the thought that, ‘yes I could be that one day’.”

Cox can only reflect on the stark changes to the women’s game from her start in ‘73 to today.

The present-day Football Ferns travel business class like the All Whites, stay in top-line hotels and paid to play, albeit not yet earning incomes commensurate with international men's pay rates.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The United States and the Football Ferns in action in Wellington in January in a foretaste of the 2023 World Cup.

They wear “uniforms designed to fit women’s bodies and really nice boots that go down to size three’’, Cox compared, and play on first-class grounds with top referees.

Fifty years on from her own formative football steps, Cox is confident the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup will be “a watershed time’’ and lead to massive “influx of young girls and boys’’ taking up the game’’.

(Research courtesy of Stuff archives, Ultimate NZ Soccer website, Papers Past, Te Ara online encyclopaedia, Canterbury Soccer centenary publication and Wikipedia. Acknowledgement to Dr Barbara Cox’s University of Waikato thesis, Issues of power in a history of women’s football in New Zealand: A Foucauldian genealogy).