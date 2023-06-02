Football Ferns aim to leave legacy as Fifa Women's World Cup nears

Early training sessions for the Football Ferns gets underway at North Harbour Stadium in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

New Zealanders might not know what they’re in for as the Fifa Women’s World Cup nears, but the women pulling on the Football Ferns jerseys know this is their chance to start a legacy.

With just 48 days until the tournament kicks off, players from New Zealand’s past and present gathered on Friday to talk about the sport’s battle to assert itself and the footprint the tournament can leave on the Kiwi sporting landscape.

Former Fern Maia Jackman, who made her debut for New Zealand in 1993, recalled watching the 1991 edition of the tournament and having it light a fire in her belly.

Jackman was emotional as she spoke to the squad, but also took the chance to jokingly throw her hat in the ring for a late call-up.

READ MORE:

* Documentary series Following The Ferns shines spotlight on Football Ferns

* 'Hugely exciting': Tickets back on sale with Fifa Women's World Cup 100 days away

* Decision to ditch Football Ferns' white shorts relieves period anxiety



She clocked up 50 appearances on the world stage and recalled fondly when she was able to run out with the silver fern badge on her chest at the 2007 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Without wanting to put pressure on the current crop of players, Jackman made sure they understood just how big an opportunity it was to play on the world stage at home.

LAWRENCE SMITH Old and new: Football Ferns gather at Auckland FC.

“We stood in front of 60,000 people and... you could feel that emotion in all of us,” Jackman said.

“We knew we were there for our families and the people that had come before us – and it wasn’t at home – but the feeling we got at that World Cup was immense.”

“I remember turning to my teammate next to me... and I said ‘Can you believe this?’ and she couldn't hear anything.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Mackenzie Barry and Paige Satchell.

The players are still competing for spots, with the first round of cuts to the squad to be made next week, but coach Jitka Klimková said this was only a beginning for her players.

Those players who didn’t make the cut would still be kept in the fold, given that once the tournament is over there would then be the Olympics in Paris next year.

“We understand how huge this opportunity it is for us and for New Zealand.

“And if we will finish this tournament and look in the mirror and say to ourselves that we have done everything that we could to make our nation proud, that is our biggest goal.”

LAWRENCE SMITH The Football Ferns gather at Auckland FC for a meet and greet with old and new players.

Football Ferns centre back Claudia Bunge has been to both the under-17 and under-20 versions of the tournament, but this will be her first crack at the big show.

She knows there will be added pressure, but is ready to grasp the chance to play in front of friends and family on such a big stage.

“I also think it’s going to be a bit of an advantage. We grew up here, we went through the club system, our whanau are here, we’re used to the conditions.”