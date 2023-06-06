Following the Ferns: Meet the forward who can play, and parlez in French about existentialism

Ava Collins in action for the Football Ferns against the Australia Matildas in 2022.

Ava Collins has opened up about her desire to play for the Football Ferns at the Fifa Women’s World Cup and one day putting her French studies to good use by playing in France.

The 21-year-old Aucklander, who has 11 Ferns caps, is living the dream in New York, studying television and film and French while on a football scholarship at St John’s University.

She was filmed delivering a 15-minute presentation to her class “completely in French’’ on “French existentialism’’.

The footage screens in the second episode of Sky Sport’s Following the Ferns documentary series on Tuesday night (7.30pm, Sky Sport 1).

Collins showed she is adept at talking about philosopher Simone de Beauvoir as she is on the football field.

The senior (fourth year) student said she was “getting pretty proficient’’ at “reading and writing’’ in French, but speaking and listening remained work-ons.

“I’d love to go there and playing professionally in France if I can at some point to work on it there.’’

Stuff The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

Collins revealed how her love of football began from “a crush on one of the guys’’ who played football at her Auckland primary school.

“There was this rule that you couldn’t join the team they played on at lunchtime unless you could do a certain number of juggles.”

So Collins “went home and practised lots of juggling’’ then “proved it to them’’ back at school, “and then from there, it just blossomed’’.

“I loved playing with them at lunchtime, and I’d go home every single day and practise in my backyard.’’

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ava Collins of New Zealand clears the ball away from Mina Lee of South Korea last November.

A family friend, “who was the admin lady at Eastern Suburbs’’ watched one of her kickabouts and “said to my Mum, ‘you’ve got to get her involved’.’’

Collins first played at 12, was a standout at St Cuthbert’s College and became a New Zealand age-group representative before joining St John’s University in 2021.

She won her first Ferns cap in a 5-1 loss to Canada in October 2021. Her most recent appearance was against Argentina in Auckland in February.

Collins also played for New Zealand at the 2022 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

In the documentary, Collins is filmed studying and training at the St John’s campus and showing two Kiwi friends the sights of New York.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Football Ferns Ava Collins (R) and Kate Taylor promote the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2022.

She said living there was “a once in a lifetime opportunity ... to truly embrace the city life’’.

But her focus is on football with the World Cup a driving goal. She said she would love to make the Ferns squad and get a first-ever win in the group stage and “show New Zealand the power of women’s football and show how big this event is’’.

The first episode of Following the Ferns featured defender C J Bott, who plays for Leicester City in the Women’s Super League.