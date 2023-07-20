FIFA Women's World Cup: Hot-shot Hannah Wilkinson heads fabulous Football Ferns player ratings

ANALYSIS: Hannah Wilkinson’s second-half strike for a 1-0 FIFA Women’s World Cup win over Norway has surely supplanted Rory Fallon’s header from heaven against Bahrain in 2009 as the most important goal on New Zealand soil.

Wilkinson headlined a list of 14 Kiwi heroes as the Football Ferns became the first New Zealand senior football team – men or women – to win a match at a World Cup finals.

Here are Stuff’s Football Ferns player ratings from the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener at Eden Park on Thursday night.

21. Vic Esson (goalkeeper): Never had to save a first-half shot as her defence shut down the potentially potent Norway attack. Made a nervy start when she came for an early centre but didn’t get to the ball. Was positive off her line soon after to punch clear from Julie Blakstad. Looked like she got her fingernails to a long range shot by Tuva Hansen to push it on the crossbar. Gratefully grasped a final header from Guira Reiten. 8

4. C J Bott: Absolutely outstanding at right back. The Leicester City stalwart had the better of Blakstad in the first spell and Emilie Haavi fared no better in the second stanza. Still found time to get forward and play some piercing passes. It was her cross that led to a late penalty for handball. No wonder Ferns coach Jitka Klimková was desperate to have her back after her hamstring travails. 8.5

13. Rebekah Stott: Top marks alone for a brilliant block late in the first half to deny Aga Hegerberg a potential goal after Caroline Graham Hansen finally cut loose down the right flank after an Ali Riley slip. Had Norway scored it would have meant catch-up for the Ferns and potentially a different outcome. Also supplied a nicely-weighted early ball to Besty Hassett. Replaced in the 70th minute by Claudia Bunge, who maintained her high standards. 8.5

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson celebrates her historic winning goal against Norway.

14. Katie Bowen: Solid alongside Stott at the heart of the Ferns’ defence and came to the rescue to clear a dangerous bouncing ball from a Norway corner. Drove forward with the ball and distributed effectively, including some testing freekicks. Flicked a ball off a Norwegian frontrunner’s toes at a crucial stage of the second half and began the move that led to the winning goal. 8.5

7. Ali Riley (c): The Kiwis’ captain showed as much enthusiasm at her fifth World Cup as she did at her first in 2007. Up against the world-class Hansen, Riley got back tenaciously to block her centre and only a slip by the Ferns left back allowed Hansen to scamper away ahead of Stott’s sublime block. Too busy shackling Hansen to get forward as much as she’d liked. 8.5

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Betsy Hassett holds off a Norway defender.

12. Betsy Hassett: Typically tireless in the first half, albeit in an unaccustomed left-sided midfield role, but was able to impose herself more on attack after the interval. Her slide-ball pass to Ria Percival almost led to the Ferns doubling their lead. 8

2. Ria Percival: Her poor penalty miss when she tried to blast the ball high was a dampener on an otherwise excellent effort by the Spurs star. A pinpoint early ball put Hannah Wilkinson into the clear and the pressure she and Malia Steinmetz exerted had the Norwegians rattled. Flashed a shot just wide in the 75th minute and got back to hook away a dangerous ball before her penalty miss heartbreak. 8.5

6. Malia Steinmetz: Rock-solid in the middle, never shirked a challenge and made one 20m driving run only for it to end with a heavy touch. An absolute dynamo alongside Percival as they became the two rocks the Norwegians foundered on. Kept defenders guessing too with her confusing early runs forward at set pieces. 8

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Indiah-Paige Riley beats Tuva Hansen.

20. Indiah-Paige Riley: The promising attacking prospect twice beat marker Tuva Hansen to get to the byline inside the box, but the final touch eluded her. Denied a maiden goal by a sensational save from Aurora Mikalsen from a swerving left-footed shot that was destined for the net’s far corner. 8

16. Jacqui Hand: Will forever be remembered for the killer assist that led to Hannah Wilkinson’s historic goal. The Finland-based forward’s pass got her clear of her marker and her delivery was dead-eye. Wilkinson seemed to thrive alongside her energy. 8

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aurora Mikalsen of Norway reacts after Hannah Wilkinson scores.

17. Hannah Wilkinson: As Malia Steinmetz said on TV: “She bloody well did it”. Hassled and harried the Norway defence like a one-woman threshing machine. Little luck in the first half but was dynamite in the second spell. The Melbourne City striker produced an emphatic finish from Hand’s cross to secure the Ferns’ historic first-ever World Cup finals win and become the first Fern to score in three World Cup tournaments. Got an ear-splitting Eden Park roar when substituted near the end. Should get her guitar out at the after-match as she was totally on-song. 9

Substitutes

Claudia Bunge: (70th minute, for Stott). Played with poise after replacing the stout-hearted Stott, dealt effectively with some late pressure. 7.5

Paige Satchell: (86th minute, for Wilkinson. N/R

Gabi Rennie: (90+4, for Hand) N/R