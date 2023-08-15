'Just a matter of when, not if': New Zealand Football keen for a men's World Cup bid

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell would like to see a men’s World Cup come to Aotearoa one day. (File photo).

The “beyond our wildest dreams’’ success of the current FIFA Women’s World Cup has led New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell to believe it’s “not a question of if, it’s a question of when’’ Aotearoa will co-host a men’s World Cup.

Football Australia (FA) chief executive James Johnson told AAP that any potential Australian bid for a future men’s World Cup would likely involve New Zealand.

The two nations have combined to co-host the Women’s World Cup – the first time a FIFA senior tournament has been staged by two nations from separate FIFA confederations.

Pragnell told Stuff on Tuesday that New Zealand Football (NZF) would “absolutely” be interested in one day bidding to co-host a men’s World Cup in a possible Asia-Pacific partnership, which might involve some Asian cities.

“From my perspective, it is not a question of if, it’s a question of when,’’ Pragnell said.

The AAP report stated Johnson, buoyed by the Matildas reaching the semifinals of the best-attended Women’s World Cup yet, is ambitiously eyeing a trio of blue ribbon events.

Pragnell said NZF was keen to extend their partnership with Australia.

“One of the direct consequences of both the bid and the hosting of the Fifa Women’ World Cup is a strengthened relationship between ourselves and Football Australia.

“We are both obviously rapt with how the tournament has gone. FIFA are over the moon and couldn't be happier also. We’ve shown what we always knew that we would host the best-ever women’s World Cup.

“It’s only natural that at some time in the future we would host a men’s World Cup. It’s likely to be some sort of Asia-Pacific partnership, and I would see Australia and NZ as a foundation of that, for sure.

Tertius Pickard/AP Big crowds for Matildas World Cup games has strengthened Football Australia’s resolve to seek more global FIFA events.

Johnson told AAP that Australia would have to “footballise’’ oval stadiums or significantly upgrade existing rectangular grounds to have any hope of hosting a men’s World Cup.

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and Adelaide's Hindmarsh Stadium do not meet FIFA's requirements to host games from the 2023 quarterfinal stage onwards, and each city's respective oval stadiums were unavailable due to the AFL season.

The criteria are even stricter for the men's World Cup, with FIFA demanding stadia at the group stage, semifinals and final have a minimum net seating capacity of 40,000, 60,000 and 80,000 respectively.

Under those benchmarks, Eden Park, with a current 2023 World Cup capacity of 40,536 seats, would be the only New Zealand stadium qualified to host men’s World Cup group stage games.

But Pragnell said the guidelines were “something we’d want to liaise with FIFA on’’.

“Clearly, facilities are a big part of that. But equally there’s the [fact] that World Cups are hosted in all parts of the region will be weighed up carefully.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see a scenario where infrastructure is built that wouldn’t be used again.

”From our experiences with FIFA in this World Cup, they are willing to work with you and be flexible. There were at the outset what appeared to be rigid guidelines that ‘it must be this, it must be that’.

“As we entered the bid stage there were some concerns from some our cities and stakeholders that we wouldn’t meet those requirements and that an iron stick approach might be taken to some things.”

Pragnell said FIFA wanted to see “successful World Cups’’, visitors, full stadiums, strong broadcast audiences and “great football development outcomes.

“And and we offer all of that ... Ultimately, I think we’ve got some of the foundations already in place ... "

Hamish Blair/AP Sweden celebrate their penalty shootout win over the United States in one of the biggest results at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand has hosted two Under-17 World Cups (1999 boys and 2008 girls) and the Under-20 men’s World Cup and Pragnell felt with ‘the quality of football generally increasing globally’’ there would be “some good outcomes’’ if future junior tournaments were staged here.

“The age-group tournaments don’t attract the same level of tourism or the same broadcast audience, but it’s something we would always stay open to.

“But the senior World Cups have huge appeal and have a really meaningful impact on the economy in terms of tourism spend, and a positive impact on small and medium businesses, which is something we’ve been really rapt to see in this edition.”

Pragnell said the way New Zealand and Australia had worked together was “huge’’ and “it talks of our closeness as football associations and as countries.’’ Both nations had “a long history of hosting events well, of good hospitality and manaakitanga, and that’s been on display. And we’re countries that people want to come and visit.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Football Ferns celebrate their win over Norway before a full house at Eden Park.

Asked if the big crowds at World Cup matches had emboldened NZF to stage more home games for the Football Ferns and All Whites, Pragnell said, “Yes, and to a certain extent we were moving in that direction regardless”.

“We’ve said that despite the fact it involves more cost and more travel, we’ll bring both senior teams home every single year.”

He said the Ferns had played a dozen home games leading up to the World Cup, “part of which was trying to build their brand”.

Given the support for the Women’s World Cup, Pragnell is confident that “provided the opposition is correct, we’ll fill stadiums absolutely” for both Ferns and All Whites fixtures.

“And in time will turn the business model around to the point where we can bring home more often, as well.

“That’s a commitment regardless, but this tournament makes that proposition more appealing.”

- with AAP